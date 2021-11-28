How to Watch ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ Season 9 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Check out the wildest Christmas light shows across the nation on the Season 9 premiere of “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” You can stream the ABC family-friendly series with a subscription to Hulu. All six episodes will air on November 28th, 29th and December 2nd for the ninth season.

How to Watch ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ Season 9 Premiere

When: Sunday, November 28 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

About ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’

Judges, Taniya Nayak and Carter Oosterhouse are back to show viewers the craziest holiday light displays. From animatronics and trains to a decked-out ferris wheel, claw machine, and penguin slide, the duo see it all.

Carter Nicholas Oosterhouse is an American television personality and former model from Traverse City, Michigan. Carter is known for his role as a carpenter on the TLC series “Trading Spaces.” He has been the host of numerous home improvement and how-to TV shows. Meanwhile, co-host Taniya Nayak is a prominent interior designer and has gained fame as a design expert on HGTV and Food Network.

There will be a total of four one-hour episodes with four families that will compete to see who has the most over-the-top Christmas decor. They are judged on their “use of lights, overall design, and Christmas spirit,” and the winner gets a cash prize of $50,000 along with the Light Fight trophy.

Stakes are even higher this year because for the first time ever, families from the same state will be going head to head. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” will be released with back-to-back episodes in the first week of December.

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” received a Season 10 pickup and is produced by Fremantle with executive producers Brady Connell, Max Swedlow, and Felicia Aaron White.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV