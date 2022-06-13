How to Watch ‘The Great Giveback’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Cousins Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich are teaming up for an all-new HGTV series, “The Great Giveback.” The show kicks off with six episodes and each one focuses on a different deserving family in which the hosts treat them to a fabulous home makeover. The first episode premieres on Monday, June 13 at 9 p.m. ET. You can watch “The Great Giveback” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Great Giveback’ Series Premiere

Episodes will also be available to stream on discovery+ the day after they air.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “The Great Giveback” after it premieres on HGTV. If you have already used a discovery+ trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free). You will also gain access to the many other titles on discovery+.

About ‘The Great Giveback’

McCarthy and Perusich are giving back to those who have volunteered and helped others as they hope to make a difference in these deserving people’s lives. The trailer teases many success stories ahead with plenty of laughter, hugs, and happy tears. In the preview, Perusich says, “We’re going to surprise these lovely people and give back to them.”

Plus, “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathon Scott will also pop in to make an appearance and put their own talents to use.

How to Stream the ‘The Great Giveback’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Great Giveback” series premiere live on HGTV using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

