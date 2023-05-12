How to Watch ‘The Great’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Russia isn’t exactly the top vacation destination for most people these days, but there was a time when the country was a real up-and-comer. You can return to that time in “The Great,” which will debut its third season on Hulu on Friday, May 12. The series follows empress Catherine the Great as she attempts to steer her country in the right direction, despite her manic husband’s best efforts. You can watch The Great: Season 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘The Great’ Season 3 Premiere

Season 3 of “The Great” sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures.

But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

