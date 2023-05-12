 Skip to Content
The Great Hulu

How to Watch ‘The Great’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Russia isn’t exactly the top vacation destination for most people these days, but there was a time when the country was a real up-and-comer. You can return to that time in “The Great,” which will debut its third season on Hulu on Friday, May 12. The series follows empress Catherine the Great as she attempts to steer her country in the right direction, despite her manic husband’s best efforts. You can watch The Great: Season 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Great’ Season 3 Premiere

About ‘The Great’ Season 3 Premiere

Season 3 of “The Great” sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures.

But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son. Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia. She learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

Can you watch ‘The Great’ Season 3 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Great: Season 3 on Hulu.

Can you watch ‘The Great’ Season 3 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download The Great: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Great’ Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch The Great: Season 3 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Great’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer

  • The Great: Season 3

    May 12, 2023

    In season three, Catherine and Peter attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems. Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father, get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son.

  • 30-Day Trial
    hulu.com

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

    30-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    hulu.com
