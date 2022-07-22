How to Watch ‘The Gray Man’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The next summer blockbuster is coming straight to your living room with the Netflix original film “The Gray Man.” It’s spy versus spy as magnetic leads Ryan Gossling and Chris Evans bring a star-studded cast to the brink as dark secrets are revealed in a life-or-death struggle for survival. When the CIA’s top operative learns the truth about his organization, he’s hunted across the globe by a psychotic former colleague. Watch the action up close on Friday, July 22 with a Subscription to Netflix.

How to Watch ‘The Gray Man’

About ‘TheGray Man’

Court Gentry (Gossling, “Blade Runner 2049”) is the top CIA operative and known as the infamous Sierra Six. When a job goes off the rails, Six is given crucial information that reveals dark secrets surrounding the agency he works for. Now on the run, Six must contend with a coterie of assassins sent by the psychotic Lloyd Hansen (Evans, Captain America film series) in a brutal chase that takes them across the globe.

“The Gray Man” is the latest outing from the Russo Brothers, directors of some of the most popular action/adventure films of the past decade including “Avengers: Endgame” and “Captain America: Civil War.” Alongside Gossling and Evans, the cast features some of the brightest stars in Hollywood today including Ana de Armas (“No Time to Die”) and Billy Bob Thornton (“Bad Santa”). Based on Mark Greaney’s book series, the film is the Russo Brother’s trial run at making a franchise they can call their own.

Can You Stream ‘The Gray Man’ for Free?

Unfortunately, Netflix does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing subscribers will have access to the film on Friday, July 22.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Gray Man’ on Netflix?

Netflix is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

