How to Watch the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Premiere Live For Free Online

The team at Grey Sloan Memorial is back for another season as “Grey’s Anatomy” comes back for a record-breaking 17th season. The season premiere airs on the show’s longtime home network, ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET, which can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch the Season 17 Premiere of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

When: Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial on Hulu + Live TV

As one of ABC’s major staple shows, it’s only right that “Grey’s Anatomy” premieres in a big way. To commemorate its return, the network is debuting season 17 with two episodes. The show will return to its one episode per week format next week.

This will be the show’s first season since the pandemic hit back in March and the show will be reflective of that. The series itself was one of many shows that had to halt production due to COVID-19. Showrunner Krista Vernoff told Express, “We’re hearing statistics in the news and we’re reading about the impact on the medical community, but it wasn’t until the writers’ room sat down with the doctor advisers we’ve always worked with and saw the change in them that it hit home for us.

“This pandemic is breaking people, it’s breaking doctors, and we have an opportunity to help drive home the costs to the medical community,” she concluded.

