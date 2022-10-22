How to Watch ‘The Hair Tales’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Debuting this weekend, “The Hair Tales” celebrates identity and beauty through the experiences of several prominent Black women. In the docuseries, viewers will learn about the culture and history of Black hair. The first two episodes premiere on OWN on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. You can stream the new docuseries with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘The Hair Tales’ Premiere

When: Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 and 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 and 10 p.m. ET TV : OWN

: OWN Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

You can also stream “The Hair Tales” on Hulu. Two new episodes premiere weekly on the streaming service.

About ‘The Hair Tales’

“The Hair Tales” brings viewers on a journey, revealing the dynamic and personal stories of Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Chlöe Bailey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Marsai Martin, and Chika. Each episode highlights one individual woman as they open up about the truths and lies they have learned about their hair, even from a young age. In the preview, Winfrey says, “I learned early on that straighter was better.”

They take turns explaining the depths of Black hair and culture while also delving into what society believes. The powerful, thought-provoking docuseries honors each woman’s unique journey, creativity, and accomplishments.

Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Michaela Angela Davis are executive producers. Viewers will hear additional perspectives from professionals, hairdressers, leaders, and scholars, including Esi Eggleston Bracey, Dr. Noliwe Rooks, Mickalene Thomas, and Meshell Ndegeocello.

How to Stream ‘The Hair Tales’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “The Hair Tales” on OWN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services