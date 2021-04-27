 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Handmaid's Tale Hulu

How to Watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 4 Premiere Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is finally back after a two-year delay. From the trailers we’ve seen so far, it looks like the new season will be filled with tense and dramatic scenes, as expected.

Nearly everyone is after June, and the whole story is told from her perspective. Hulu has added an aftershow, “One Burning Question,” for this season. The first three episodes of season 4 will hit Hulu on Wednesday, April 28 at 3 AM ET. You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4

When: Streaming begins Wednesday, April 28 at 3 a.m. ET
Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

One of the major storylines of season 4 includes Nick coming back for June. He will play a prominent role as he makes a decision about his loyalty. He’s forced to choose either June or Gilead. Elisabeth Moss, who plays June, promises that this season will be just as brutal as the rest.

The Hulu synopsis gives a hint at what’s to come in the new season, reading, “In the upcoming fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, June strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.”

Season 4 will feature 10 episodes, so it’s a little bit shorter than the others. Showrunner Bruce Miller calls this a creative decision. There are a lot of questions to be answered in this season, but it’s not likely to be the last, so don’t expect everything to be wrapped up nicely when it ends.

How to Stream “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 4 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

You can stream it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

The Handmaid’s Tale

April 26, 2017

Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Hulu Live TV------

Live TV Streaming Option

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 26 Top Cable Channels

'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.