How to Watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The tyrannical government of Gilead returns, and so do those looking to contribute to its downfall! The Emmy Award-winning Hulu original “The Handmaid’s Tale” opens its fifth season finding June finally free of subjugation while questioning who she is when not fighting her oppressors. To make matters worse, the safe haven of Canada may not provide the sanctuary that she’s been longing for. Watch the first two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 14 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

About ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

With birth rates collapsing, a totalitarian regime takes over the United States to impose a strict religious doctrine fed by fanatical devotion and the lust for power. Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” tells the story of June (Elizabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man”), an enslaved handmaiden and one of the few remaining fertile women used as breeding stock for the elite. As she forges alliances and struggles for her freedom, the patriarchy fights back to keep her and those like her suppressed. June’s determination pushes her forward as she seeks out a way to reunite with her husband and child, transforming her into a darker version of herself.

The Handmaid’s Tale April 26, 2017 Set in a dystopian future, a woman is forced to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship. A TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel. This harrowing series features dynamite performances from Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, and Ann Dowd. The show’s first season won 8 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Season 5 picks up directly after the fourth season finale, with June rejoicing in her violent revenge against those who wronged her. Now she tries to balance these new feelings while finding a purpose for her life. Meanwhile, Gilead’s moral authority is seeping into Canada, tainting the freedom it was supposed to provide. Serena tries to gather herself after the death of her husband, feeling the full effects of the anti-feminist world she helped to create. The first three episodes of Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 14 with additional episodes airing each subsequent Wednesday.

Can You Stream ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ for Free?

Unfortunately, Hulu does not offer a free trial at this time. New and existing members can watch the Season 5 premiere with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.