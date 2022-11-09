 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The penultimate season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is coming to a close on Wednesday, Nov. 9 on Hulu. The dystopian drama has upped the drama as June — played by Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss — has killed Commander Waterford and is trying to escape. In the finale, under threat, June must find a way to keep herself and her family safe from the theocratic government of Gilead and its violent supporters by crossing the border and heading to Toronto. Don’t miss any of the action on Wednesday, Nov. 9 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Finale

About ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

“The Handmaid’s Tale” follows the story of Offred, also known as June, who is one of the few surviving fertile women in Gilead. The country has seen birth rates plummet thanks to pollution and the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, and women like June are forced into slavery to bear children so the dictatorship can live on.

This season, June has dealt with the consequences of killing Commander Waterford, all while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena has attempted to boost her influence in Toronto as the power of Gilead seeps into Canada. Meanwhile, Commander Lawrence has labored hard with Nick and Aunt Lydia in his efforts to take power in Gilead and enact reforms. What will the explosive season finale have in store for them all?

Can You Stream ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Finale For Free?

If you have not yet subscribed to Hulu, yes! Hulu offers a 30-day free trial to either of its subscription tiers for new subscribers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5

