How to Watch the ‘Hart to Heart’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is the star of many streaming projects on different services, from the recent movie “The Man From Toronto” on Netflix to “Die Hart” on the Roku Channel. But perhaps his most unique streaming project “Hart to Heart,” a funny and intimate talk show on Peacock, which debuted in 2021. The show returns for a second season starting on Thursday, July 14. You can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch “Hart to Heart,” Season 2

About “Hart to Heart”

As it was during its first season, Season 2 of “Hart to Heart” will come from Hart’s “wine cellar,” as he shares wine with his guests. Season 2 of the celebrity talk show will feature such guests as Pete Davidson, Simi Liu, Jay-Z, Tracee Ellis-Ross, Kristen Stewart, Chris Rock, and Seth McFarlane.

“After an incredible first season of ‘Hart to Heart,’ I couldn’t wait to get back in the chair to have more raw and hilarious conversations with some of the best in the business,” Hart said. “There is something special about sitting down with a glass of wine, it brings out honesty and hilarity in guests and delivers real conversations that you won’t get anywhere else.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Hart to Heart” on Peacock?

