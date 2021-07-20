How to Watch ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ Series Finale Live For Free Without Cable

OWN’s first scripted drama, Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots is coming to an end after its successful 196-episode run. After eight seasons, the series finale will answer some important questions for the Cryers, Harringtons, and Youngs. Who’s going to get the money, and who will be lucky enough to get out alive? Don’t miss the shocking series finale Tuesday, July 20. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch The Haves and the Have Nots Series Finale

When: Tuesday, July 20 at 8 PM ET

TV: OWN

“The Haves and the Have Nots was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN, and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement,” said Oprah Winfrey. “It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry. I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years.”

“We are so grateful to Tyler Perry, the amazing cast and everyone at Tyler Perry Studios for eight incredible years of making ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ one of the biggest hits on cable television of the last decade,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “The series will forever hold its place in history as the network’s first ever scripted drama for which we are so proud.”

Following the finale, the cast will come together once again for a two-part reunion airing Tuesday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 3 at 8 PM ET/PT.

