How to Watch the 2021 Heisman Trophy Ceremony Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

The 87th Heisman Trophy ceremony is set to happen Saturday, December 11 live on ESPN. Alabama’s Bryce Young is currently the heavy favorite, but crazier upsets have happened in years past. Also attending the ceremony in-person will be Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett, and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. Which of these four young men will join the Pantheon of football greats and claim the Heisman for themselves? Find out this Saturday night at 8 PM only on ESPN.

How to Watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Live on ESPN Without Cable

Background

The 2021 Heisman Ceremony will originate from a brand new location – Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Appel Room in New York City. The new venue will have a Broadway-inspired feel thanks to award-winning stage designer David Korins, whose many credits include “Hamilton” and the new “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Before the event, The Heisman Show presented by Nissan will air live from 7:30-8 p.m. on ESPN’s social and digital platforms (@espn on Twitter, ESPN on Facebook, ESPN College Football on YouTube, and the ESPN App) immediately preceding The Heisman Ceremony. Hosted by Christine Williamson and Skubie Mageza, the show will offer a mix of analysis and interviews with the Heisman Ceremony broadcast team and former Heisman Trophy winners Robert Griffin III and Tim Tebow.

Currently, Young is the clear favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook, sitting at -6000 odds as of writing. You can see the rest of the odds below:

Player Odds
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama -6000
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan +1800
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt +3000
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State +4000

How to Stream the Heisman Trophy Ceremony for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the Heisman Trophy Ceremony live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Meet the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists | ESPN College Football

