How to Watch the ‘Hell of a Cruise’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

One of the most harrowing sagas of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic revolved around a cruise ship full of passengers and crew that was stuck in the Pacific Ocean for weeks on end. Now, Peacock is presenting a documentary about that terrifying ordeal. “Hell of a Cruise,” which chronicles the mostly untold story of the ship, is set to debut on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and you can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.

In January 2020, Carnival Cruise Line’s Diamond Princess cruise ship was quarantined at sea after a passenger tested positive for the virus, before many people knew what it even was. The documentary, directed by Nick Quested, follows the “two-week, claustrophobic nightmare” that took place while the boat was docked in Yokohama, Japan. The film also asks why Carnival allowed more ships to take off following the Diamond Princess’ medical emergency.

The 120-minute film features never-before-seen self-shot footage by the passengers, as well as interviews, and an examination of what exactly went wrong for the Diamond Princess. “Hell of a Cruise” is one of several documentaries debuting this fall on Peacock.

The film will open the streamer’s DocFest, which will see a new documentary released every Wednesday through Oct. 19.

