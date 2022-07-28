How to Watch the ‘Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God’ Season 2 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

When the news feed has left you searching for sustenance, you can always turn to Comedy Central for answers! Join Charlemagne tha God’s weekly show, “Hell of a Week,” rebranded for 2022. Celebrity comedians and political pundits work with the holy host to find answers to some of the world’s most pressing questions. Break down the big stories with the season 2 premiere on Thursday, July 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

From political stories to cultural debates, Lenard “Charlamagne tha God” McKelvey takes on some of the biggest news with the brightest guests. While last season’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth” focused on major issues facing society, the host felt there were enough shows focused on problems. This year tha God is aiming his sights on finding solutions.

“‘Hell of A Week’ will be a safe space for free speech and a safe space for comedy. Basically, if you don’t want to be ‘canceled,’ this isn’t the show for you,” Charlemagne tha God stated about his unfiltered look at world events. The half-hour talk show is produced by late-night vet Stephen Colbert.

