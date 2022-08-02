How to Watch ‘The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
True crime fans won’t want to miss the premiere of a new Peacock Original series, “The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise.” The docuseries follows two cousins, Kenneth Bianchi and Angelo Buono, who are both serial killers and their horrendous crime spree is explored throughout four hour-long episodes. “The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise” debuts on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and you can watch the docuseries with a Subscription to Peacock.
- When: Tuesday, Aug. 2
- TV: Peacock
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise’
The first episode is set in 1977 and highlights the string of killings by strangulation in Los Angeles, Cali. Authorities began searching for answers while trying to keep others in the community safe. Bianchi and Buono allegedly convinced their victims that they were off-duty police officers before strangling them. The victims’ bodies were then discovered on various hillsides in the area.
Initially, Bianchi did not appear to be involved in the Los Angeles murders, however, he was arrested for two other murders in Washington state in 1979. While working on Bianchi’s case, investigators compared his murders to the ones in L.A. and made connections between the two.
A major part of the crimes proved to be Kenneth Bianchi’s mental state. The docuseries explores his psychological analysis at the time of his arrest and questions whether this played a role in the stranglings. He both denied and confessed to various murders while claiming to have a split personality.
Can You Watch ‘The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise’ for Free on Peacock?
If you would like to watch “The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise,” you will need to subscribe to Peacock Premium. To access Peacock’s entire content library, you can sign-up for a subscription.
