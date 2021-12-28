How to Watch ‘The Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“The Hillside Strangler: Mind of a Monster” features recorded interviews with numerous psychologists and psychiatrists speaking about the murderer Kenneth Bianchi and his claims about who the infamous Hillside Strangler truly is. The series premieres on Tuesday, December 28. You can watch with a subscription to discovery+.

During the 1970s, there was a serial killer who stalked the city of Los Angeles, leaving bodies on display throughout the Hollywood Hillside. In 1979, Kenneth Bianchi was arrested as a suspect of a double homicide in Bellingham, Washington. However, it doesn’t take long for Los Angeles investigators to connect the dots back to the serial killer they dubbed “The Hillside Strangler.” However, there’s a catch. Bianchi claims that he isn’t who they are looking for. The true murderer is actually his multiple personality, ‘Steve.’

The host of the show, Dr. Michelle Ward, has produced and hosted more than 70 episodes of true-crime programming. She has also hosted and produced “Stalked: Someone’s Watching” and “The Mind of a Murderer” for Investigation Discovery.

