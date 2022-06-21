How to Watch the ‘Hip Hop My House’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

A fun new home makeover series, “Hip Hop My House” debuts on Paramount+ this week. The show is hosted by Harlem rapper Cam’ron and interior designer Zeez Louize (Zoe-Zoe Sheen). Don’t miss the series premiere on Tuesday, June 21. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Hip Hop My House’ Premiere

About ‘Hip Hop My House’

In the trailer, someone asks, “What if a hip-hop legend helped turn your house from bad to bougie?” On “Hip Hop My House” Cam’ron and Zeez take on the task of transforming homes into “larger-than-life tributes to rap icons.” The featured artists include Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, Nelly, 24KGoldn, Erica Banks, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Polo G.

Fans will be selected and get the special opportunity to have their homes completely revamped by Cam’ron and Zeez. Plus, they will also have a chance to meet featured artists on each episode. After the renovation is complete, the lucky fans will be stunned by the great reveal. Viewers at home will get to see the incredible before and after shots of the home to see all that Cam’ron and Zeez pulled off.

All nine episodes debut on Paramount+ on Tuesday, June 21, so you can binge-watch the series all at once if you’d like to. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Anaïd Productions.

