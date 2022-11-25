How to Watch ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Now that Thanksgiving is officially over, it’s time to get into the holiday spirit! This week, Disney+ brings viewers a fresh twist on the classic Christmas story of “The Nutcracker.” The fun musical adventure titled “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” is inspired by the live musical of the same name, which is currently touring across the country. It debuts exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, Nov. 25. You can enjoy this family-friendly holiday special throughout the season with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’

About ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” features a storyline similar to the version that is well-known and loved. Amid the conflict between Maria-Clara’s Mom and Pop, she leaves New York and sets out on a mission to repair their relationship. While on this journey to a fantasy world, she teams up with a magical toymaker named Drosselmeyer and brings the Nutcracker to life.

Along the way, Maria-Clara meets many different toys, who she quickly discovers are both friends and foes. She races against the clock to complete her mission and bring Mom and Pop together before midnight. Stream the special on Friday, Nov. 25 to see whether Maria-Clara’s efforts are successful and if her parents end up getting back together.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker” stars Caché Melvin, Allison Holker Boss, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Comfort Fedoke, Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall, Viktor White, BDash, and Kevin “Konkrete” Davis. The special’s talented dancers include Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, KidaTheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez, and others.

Can You Stream 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' For Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 'The Hip Hop Nutcracker' on Disney+?

