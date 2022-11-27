How to Watch ‘The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Two of the most iconic names in music and entertainment will meet this weekend. On Sunday Nov. 27, longtime celebrity shock jock Howard Stern will interview rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen on HBO and HBO Max. The two will hold a wide-ranging discussion, with topics ranging from Springsteen’s career to his newest studio album. The interview marks a collaboration of some of the biggest names in the industry over the past four decades, and true music fans can’t miss it! You can Watch “The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen” with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen’

About ‘The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen’

Between them, Howard Stern and Bruce Springsteen have nearly 100 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Now, the two come together to talk about that experience, and offer a truly unique interview for music lovers everywhere.

The interview features over two hours of intimate, in-depth conversation between Howard Stern and Bruce Springsteen, taking a candid look at Springsteen’s musical, professional and personal journey. The interview features several in-studio performances on acoustic guitar and piano, with Springsteen explaining the genesis behind many of his most beloved hits including, “Thunder Road,” “The Rising,” “Born to Run,” and many more. They also discuss Springsteen’s new studio album Only The Strong Survive, a collection of 15 soul music gems recently released by Columbia Records. The interview, which aired live on SiriusXM’s Howard 100, took place at Howard Stern’s SiriusXM Studio in New York on October 31, 2022.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu.

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch "The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen."

How to Get HBO Max

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen’ on HBO Max?

