How to Watch ‘The Humans’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

If you’re looking for a movie to watch as you kick off the Thanksgiving holiday, you’re in luck. “The Humans”, a Thanksgiving-themed flick hits theaters and airs on Showtime this week. Instead of heading out to the theater this year, you can enjoy “The Humans” from the comfort of your home. It airs Wednesday, November 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘The Humans’ Premiere

About ‘The Humans’

“The Humans” is an adapted version of the play by the same name. The story features a family ready to spend Thanksgiving together. Brigid’s parents visit her and her boyfriend, Richard, at their Chinatown apartment in Manhattan. They open up about their fears as the sun goes down, connected by their love. Despite their fears, differences, and all of the changes around them, the holiday brings the family together, and they promise to stand by each other’s side.

In a heartfelt toast in the trailer, Erik, Brigid’s father, says, “To knowing that this is what matters, right here. Because everything anyone’s got, no matter who you are, everything you have goes.”

“The Humans” stars Richard Jenkins as Erik Blake, Jayne Houdyshell as Deirdre Blake, Amy Schumer as Aimee, Beanie Feldstein as Brigid, Steven Yeun as Richard, and June Squibb as Momo. It was written and directed by Stephen Karam.

The Humans

November 24, 2021

Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter’s apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare.

How to Stream ‘The Humans’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Humans” premiere on Showtime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Showtime$139.99^
$11		^
$11		-^
$10		^
$10		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $139.99
Includes: Showtime + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $10 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Showtime
Includes: Showtime

