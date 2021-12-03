How to Watch ‘The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Narrated by award-winning actress, Tonya Pinkins, the three-part docuseries “The Hunt For The Chicago Strangler” will be debut on discovery+ on Friday, December 3rd.

About ‘The Hunt for the Chicago Strangler’

For decades, authorities have been discovering the bodies of 51 women - predominantly Black - in Chicago, all of which were strangled and tossed in dumpsters or left in alleyways and abandoned buildings. All but one of the cases remain unsolved, leading many to think there is a serial killer (or multiple) hunting down women in the city of Chicago.

All three episodes of the new true-crime series “The Hunt For The Chicago Strangler” will discuss the women whose lives were taken through intimate interviews with families, activists, experts, police, and even survivors. It will also explore the victimized communities who demand answers and the devastating outcome of these unsolved crimes.

Part 1 of the series, “There’s a Thing Called Justice,” will feature community leader Reverend Robin Hood and author Beverly Reed Scott describing the past and present of the South and West Sides of Chicago, how these neighborhoods are far more than just gun violence.

As per the press release, “The Hunt For The Chicago Strangler highlights the work of The Murder Accountability Project (MAP), a nonprofit organization that tracks thousands of unsolved murders in the United States using their groundbreaking algorithm that signals a red alert to detect a pattern.”

Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime & Investigative Content, shared in a statement, “Today, the Chicago homicides remain one of the biggest clusters of unsolved murders in America - yet also one of the most underreported. Case by case, The Hunt For The Chicago Strangler, hopes to bring justice to the forgotten women of Chicago, revealing a gripping investigation with new evidence after decades of little progress…This story tragically has layer upon layer of injustices, and we aim to shine a spotlight on the disparity of media attention and law enforcement resources that has long marginalized Black women in America.”

