How to Watch ‘The Hype’ for Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Hype, a streetwear competition series premieres exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, August 12. The Max Original series features 10 streetwear pros who must elevate their unique style in a series of challenges to wow the jury and avoid elimination. You can watch it with HBO Max.

How to Watch The Hype For Free

The Hype is hosted by Speedy Morman and features co-signers Offset, Bephie Birkett, and Marni Senofontespecial as judges. Special guests include A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Dapper Dan, and Wiz Khalifa. The series is produced by Scout Productions, the team that also produced Legendary and Queer Eye.

Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial. If you sign up through a third party, like Hulu.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Sign-up For HBO Max for One Month

Though it’s not free, you can sign up for HBO Max for one month so you can watch The Hype. You can save 16% if you choose their new annual plan.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

