How to Watch ‘The Hype’ for Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The Hype, a streetwear competition series premieres exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, August 12. The Max Original series features 10 streetwear pros who must elevate their unique style in a series of challenges to wow the jury and avoid elimination. You can watch it with HBO Max.

How to Watch The Hype For Free

When: Thursday, August 12

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

The Hype is hosted by Speedy Morman and features co-signers Offset, Bephie Birkett, and Marni Senofontespecial as judges. Special guests include A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Dapper Dan, and Wiz Khalifa. The series is produced by Scout Productions, the team that also produced Legendary and Queer Eye.

Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial. If you sign up through a third party, like Hulu.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Sign-up For HBO Max for One Month

Though it’s not free, you can sign up for HBO Max for one month so you can watch The Hype. You can save 16% if you choose their new annual plan.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”