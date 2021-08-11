How to Watch ‘The Hype’ for Online for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
The Hype, a streetwear competition series premieres exclusively on HBO Max on Thursday, August 12. The Max Original series features 10 streetwear pros who must elevate their unique style in a series of challenges to wow the jury and avoid elimination. You can watch it with HBO Max.
How to Watch The Hype For Free
- When: Thursday, August 12
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu
The Hype is hosted by Speedy Morman and features co-signers Offset, Bephie Birkett, and Marni Senofontespecial as judges. Special guests include A$AP Ferg, Cardi B, Dapper Dan, and Wiz Khalifa. The series is produced by Scout Productions, the team that also produced Legendary and Queer Eye.
Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial. If you sign up through a third party, like Hulu.
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
2. Sign-up For HBO Max for One Month
Though it’s not free, you can sign up for HBO Max for one month so you can watch The Hype. You can save 16% if you choose their new annual plan.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”