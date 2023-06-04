How to Watch ‘The Idol’ Series Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you lost everything, what would you do to get back on top? That’s the question pop star Jocelyn must ask in “The Idol,” the new series debuting on Max on Sunday, June 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Jocelyn was the biggest music star in America, but a mental collapse essentially derailed her career. But life at the bottom is not very appealing, and once Jocelyn gets a taste of it she becomes resolved to regain her idol status, no matter the cost. You can watch The Idol: Season 1 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV .

About ‘The Idol’ Series Premiere

After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Disgraced but not defeated, Jocelyn knows the climb back to the top won’t be pretty or glamourous, but she also knows what rock bottom looks like. Whatever compromises are necessary to find success again, she’s willing to make them.

Her passions are reignited by Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Tedros seems to see Jocelyn for who she truly is, but his own identity remains murky at best, despite her attraction to him. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

What is the ‘The Idol’ Series Premiere episode schedule?

DIRECTV STREAM will be airing ‘The Idol’ Series Premiere on Sunday, June 4, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Episode 1 : Sunday, June 4, 2023

: Sunday, June 4, 2023 Episode 2 : Sunday, June 11, 2023

: Sunday, June 11, 2023 Episode 3 : Sunday, June 18, 2023

: Sunday, June 18, 2023 Episode 4 : Sunday, June 25, 2023

: Sunday, June 25, 2023 Episode 5 : Sunday, July 2, 2023

: Sunday, July 2, 2023 Episode 6: Sunday, July 9, 2023

