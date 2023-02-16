How to Watch the IMDb Top 50 Horror Movies Online
Looking to fire up some scares on your favorite streaming service? The Streamable is here to show you where to watch the 50 best horror movies as decided by the voters of IMDb.
While you’ll see plenty of demons, vampires, and weird bloodsucking creatures on this list, it also includes some fun horror comedies like “Shaun of the Dead,” “What We Do In The Shadows,” and “Tucker and Dale vs Evil.”
If you’re a bit squeamish, you might prefer more mild thrillers like “Psycho,” “Get Out,” or “Sleepy Hollow.”
When you’re ready, pull up the covers, grab your remote, and get ready to scream.
The IMDb Top 50 Horror Movies (as of Feb. 13, 2023)
-
AlienMay 25, 1979
The commercial spaceship Nostromo is heading back to Earth when they’re tasked with intercepting a distress signal from a distant planet. The crew discovers a chamber full of seemingly benign eggs. When one hatches unexpectedly, the crew is unaware of the impending nightmare set to descend upon them. Directed by Ridley Scott, this film is the first in the series to feature its most-known protagonist, Ripley (Sigourney Weaver).
-
PsychoJune 22, 1960
When larcenous real estate clerk Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) goes on the lam with a wad of cash and hopes of starting a new life, she ends up at the notorious Bates Motel, where manager Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) cares for his housebound mother.
The impact of this Alfred Hitchcock classic cannot be understated. Psycho was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress (Leigh) and Best Director (Hitchcock). In 1992, the film was deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” by the United States Library of Congress and was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.
-
The ShiningMay 23, 1980
Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) accepts a caretaker job at the Overlook Hotel, where he, along with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and their son Danny, must live isolated from the rest of the world for the winter. But they aren’t prepared for the madness that lurks within.
Stanley Kubrick’s classic spin on a Stephen King story has been hugely influential since its release, though King has been consistently critical of the adaptation.
Poor Shelley Duvall had a horrific experience during filming. According to the “Guinness Book of Records,” Kubrick demanded to reshoot the scene where she goes down the stairs with the baseball bat 127 times. She became so stressed during filming that her hair began falling out.
-
The ThingJune 25, 1982
Members of an American scientific research outpost in Antarctica find themselves battling a parasitic alien organism capable of perfectly imitating its victims. They soon discover that this task will be harder than they thought, as they don’t know which members of the team have already been assimilated and their paranoia threatens to tear them apart.
This 1982 John Carpenter classic features a charming Kurt Russell and some truly freaky special effects. The blood test sequence is one of the tensest scenes in movie history.
-
TumbbadOctober 12, 2018
India, 1918. On the outskirts of Tumbbad, a cursed village where it always rains, Vinayak, along with his mother and his brother, care of a mysterious old woman who keeps the secret of an ancestral treasure that Vinayak gets obsessed with.
-
The ExorcistDecember 26, 1973
12-year-old Regan MacNeil begins to adapt an explicit new personality as strange events befall the local area of Georgetown. Her mother becomes torn between science and superstition in a desperate bid to save her daughter, and ultimately turns to her last hope: Father Damien Karras, a troubled priest who is struggling with his own faith.
-
DiaboliqueJanuary 29, 1955
The cruel and abusive headmaster of a boarding school, Michel Delassalle, is murdered by an unlikely duo — his meek wife and the mistress he brazenly flaunts. The women become increasingly unhinged by a series of odd occurrences after Delassalle’s corpse mysteriously disappears.
-
Rosemary's BabyJune 12, 1968
A young couple, Rosemary and Guy, moves into an infamous New York apartment building, known by frightening legends and mysterious events, with the purpose of starting a family.
-
What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?October 12, 1962
A former child star torments her paraplegic sister in their decaying Hollywood mansion.
-
The Cabinet of Dr. CaligariFebruary 27, 1920
Francis, a young man, recalls in his memory the horrible experiences he and his fiancée Jane recently went through. Francis and his friend Alan visit The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, an exhibit where the mysterious doctor shows the somnambulist Cesare, and awakens him for some moments from his death-like sleep.
-
The Blue ElephantJuly 28, 2014
Dr. Yehia, a psychotherapist at Al Abbasia hospital, works in the department of the criminally insane. He finds that one of his patients is his old friend Sherif Al-Kordy. When he tries to help him, he gets himself in serious trouble.
-
Shaun of the DeadApril 9, 2004
Shaun lives a supremely uneventful life, which revolves around his girlfriend, his mother, and, above all, his local pub. This gentle routine is threatened when the dead return to life and make strenuous attempts to snack on ordinary Londoners.
-
Let the Right One InOctober 24, 2008
Set in 1982 in the suburb of Blackeberg, Stockholm, 12-year-old Oskar is a lonely outsider, bullied at school by his classmates; at home, Oskar dreams of revenge against a trio of bullies. He befriends his 12-year-old, next-door neighbor Eli, who only appears at night in the snow-covered playground outside their building.
This film was later remade in English as “Let Me In.”
-
NosferatuFebruary 16, 1922
The mysterious Count Orlok summons Thomas Hutter to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. The eerie Orlok seeks to buy a house near Hutter and his wife, Ellen. After Orlok reveals his vampire nature, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing that Ellen is in grave danger
-
King KongMarch 15, 1933
Adventurous filmmaker, Carl Denham, sets out to produce a motion picture unlike anything the world has seen before. Alongside his leading lady Ann Darrow and his first mate Jack Driscoll, they arrive on an island and discover a legendary creature said to be neither beast nor man. Denham captures the monster to displayed on Broadway as Kong, the eighth wonder of the world.
-
PredatorJune 12, 1987
A team of elite commandos on a secret mission in a Central American jungle come to find themselves hunted by an extraterrestrial warrior.
-
I Saw the DevilAugust 12, 2010
Kyung-Chul is a dangerous psychopath who kills for pleasure. Soo-Hyun, a top-secret agent, decides to track down the murderer himself. He promises himself that he will do everything in his power to take vengeance against the killer, even if it means that he must become a monster himself.
-
Night of the Living DeadOctober 4, 1968
A disparate group of individuals takes refuge in an abandoned house when corpses begin to leave the graveyard in search of fresh human bodies to devour. The pragmatic Ben does his best to control the situation, but when the murderous zombies surround the house, the other survivors begin to panic.
-
Dawn of the DeadSeptember 2, 1978
During an ever-growing epidemic of zombies that have risen from the dead, two Philadelphia SWAT team members, a traffic reporter, and his television-executive girlfriend seek refuge in a secluded shopping mall.
-
FreaksFebruary 12, 1932
A circus’ beautiful trapeze artist agrees to marry the leader of side-show performers, but his deformed friends discover she is only marrying him for his inheritance.
The film features actors with disabilities, which shocked audiences upon its release. During a 1932 preview, some audience members ran out of the theater. Others reportedly became ill or fainted. One woman who attended the screening threatened to sue MGM, claiming the film had caused her to suffer a miscarriage.
Because of its controversial content, “Freaks” was banned in the United Kingdom for over 30 years, and was labeled as “brutal and grotesque” in Canada. In 1994, it was selected for preservation by the United States National Film Registry.
-
FrankensteinNovember 19, 1931
Dr. Henry Frankenstein attempts to create life by assembling a creature from body parts of the deceased. Aided by his loyal misshapen assistant, Fritz, Frankenstein succeeds in animating his monster, but, confused and traumatized, it escapes into the countryside and begins to wreak havoc. Frankenstein searches for the elusive being and eventually must confront his tormented creation.
-
The Bride of FrankensteinApril 20, 1935
After recovering from injuries sustained in the mob attack upon himself and his creation, Dr. Frankenstein falls under the control of his former mentor, Dr. Pretorius, who insists the now-chastened doctor resume his experiments in creating new life. Meanwhile, the Monster remains on the run from those who wish to destroy him without understanding that his intentions are generally good despite his lack of socialization and self-control.
-
The InnocentsDecember 15, 1961
A young governess for two children becomes convinced that the house and grounds are haunted.
-
Get OutFebruary 24, 2017
Chris and his girlfriend Rose go upstate to visit her parents for the weekend. At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth that he never could have imagined.
-
HalloweenOctober 24, 1978
Fifteen years after murdering his sister on Halloween Night 1963, Michael Myers escapes from a mental hospital and returns to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again.
-
Evil Dead IIMarch 13, 1987
Ash Williams and his girlfriend Linda find a log cabin in the woods with a voice recording from an archeologist who had recorded himself reciting ancient chants from “The Book of the Dead.” As they play the recording an evil power is unleashed taking over Linda’s body.
If you enjoy this Bruce Campbell character (and you should), make sure you see its sequel, “Army of Darkness,” and the recent TV spinoff “Ash vs Evil Dead.”
-
Invasion of the Body SnatchersFebruary 5, 1956
A small-town doctor learns that the population of his community is being replaced by emotionless alien duplicates.
-
American PsychoApril 13, 2000
A wealthy New York investment banking executive hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends as he escalates deeper into his illogical, gratuitous fantasies.
-
Train to BusanJuly 20, 2016
Martial law is declared when a mysterious viral outbreak pushes Korea into a state of emergency. Those on an express train to Busan, a city that has successfully fended off the viral outbreak, must fight for their own survival…
This highly entertaining zombie adventure features Gong Yoo as a father trying to connect with his estranged daughter. He’d later appear in the breakthrough Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021).
-
SearchingAugust 24, 2018
After David Kim’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop.
-
ZombielandOctober 7, 2009
“Columbus” has made a habit of running from what scares him. “Tallahassee” doesn’t have fears. If he did, he’d kick their ever-living ass. In a world overrun by zombies, these two are perfectly evolved survivors. But now, they’re about to stare down the most terrifying prospect of all: each other.
This horror-comedy features a great cast with Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Abigail Breslin. It also features one of the most famous cameos of all time. (We won’t spoil it.) So grab a Twinkie and get ready to splatter the undead!
-
SawOctober 1, 2004
Obsessed with teaching his victims the value of life, a deranged, sadistic serial killer abducts the morally wayward. Once captured, they must face impossible choices in a horrific game of survival. The victims must fight to win their lives back, or die trying…
If you enjoy this gory adventure, check out its many, many sequels.
-
The Skin I Live InAugust 17, 2011
A brilliant plastic surgeon creates a synthetic skin that withstands any kind of damage. His guinea pig: a mysterious and volatile woman who holds the key to his obsession.
-
What We Do in the ShadowsJune 19, 2014
Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead.
-
The FlyAugust 15, 1986
When Seth Brundle makes a huge scientific and technological breakthrough in teleportation, he decides to test it on himself. Unbeknownst to him, a common housefly manages to get inside the device and the two become one.
-
The OthersAugust 2, 2001
Grace is a religious woman who lives in an old house kept dark because her two children, Anne and Nicholas, have a rare sensitivity to light. When the family begins to suspect the house is haunted, Grace fights to protect her children at any cost in the face of strange events and disturbing visions.
-
The BirdsMarch 28, 1963
Chic socialite Melanie Daniels enjoys a passing flirtation with an eligible attorney in a San Francisco pet shop and, on an impulse, follows him to his hometown bearing a gift of lovebirds. But upon her arrival, the bird population runs amok. Suddenly, the townsfolk face a massive avian onslaught, with the feathered fiends inexplicably attacking people all over Bodega Bay.
-
Eyes Without a FaceJanuary 11, 1960
Dr. Génessier is riddled with guilt after an accident that he caused disfigures the face of his daughter, the once beautiful Christiane, who outsiders believe is dead. Dr. Génessier, along with accomplice and laboratory assistant Louise, kidnaps young women and brings them to the Génessier mansion. After rendering his victims unconscious, Dr. Génessier removes their faces and attempts to graft them on to Christiane’s.
-
RepulsionJune 1, 1965
Beautiful young manicurist Carole suffers from androphobia (the pathological fear of interaction with men). When her sister and roommate, Helen, leaves their London flat to go on an Italian holiday with her married boyfriend, Carole withdraws into her apartment. She begins to experience frightful hallucinations, her fear gradually mutating into madness.
-
The Invisible ManNovember 3, 1933
Working in Dr. Cranley’s laboratory, scientist Jack Griffin was always given the latitude to conduct some of his own experiments. His sudden departure, however, has Cranley’s daughter Flora worried about him. Griffin has taken a room at the nearby Lion’s Head Inn, hoping to reverse an experiment he conducted on himself that made him invisible. But the experimental drug has also warped his mind, making him aggressive and dangerous. He’s prepared to do whatever it takes to restore his appearance.
-
One Cut of the DeadNovember 4, 2017
Things go badly for a hack director and film crew shooting a low-budget zombie movie in an abandoned Japanese World War II facility, when they are attacked by real zombies. Or, that’s what it says on the tin, but this is the story of how it really happened.
-
Peeping TomMay 16, 1960
Loner Mark Lewis works at a film studio during the day and, at night, takes racy photographs of women. Also he’s making a documentary on fear, which involves recording the reactions of victims as he murders them. He befriends Helen, the daughter of the family living in the apartment below his, and he tells her vaguely about the movie he is making.
-
Vampire Hunter D: BloodlustAugust 25, 2000
D has been hired to track down Meier Link, a notoriously powerful vampire who has abducted a woman, Charlotte Elbourne. D’s orders are strict - find Charlotte, at any cost. For the first time, D faces serious competition. The Markus Brothers, a family of Vampire Hunters, were hired for the same bounty. D Must intercept Meier and conquer hostile forces on all sides in a deadly race against time.
-
A Quiet PlaceApril 3, 2018
A family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. The family uses sign language to communicate, but can they stay quiet long enough to outlast the beasts waiting to devour them whole?
John Krasinski directs and stars in this modern horror classic alongside his wife, Emily Blunt.
-
The ConjuringJuly 18, 2013
Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Forced to confront a powerful entity, the Warrens find themselves caught in the most terrifying case of their lives.
-
28 Days LaterOctober 31, 2002
Twenty-eight days after a killer virus was accidentally unleashed from a British research facility, a small group of London survivors are caught in a desperate struggle to protect themselves from the infected. Carried by animals and humans, the virus turns those it infects into homicidal maniacs — and it’s absolutely impossible to contain.
-
Interview with the VampireNovember 11, 1994
A vampire relates his epic life story of love, betrayal, loneliness, and dark hunger to an over-curious reporter.
-
The CrowMay 11, 1994
Exactly one year after young rock guitarist Eric Draven and his fiancée are brutally killed by a ruthless gang of criminals, Draven—watched over by a hypnotic crow—returns from the grave to exact revenge.
-
An American Werewolf in LondonAugust 21, 1981
Two American tourists in England are attacked by a werewolf that none of the locals will admit exists.
-
Tucker and Dale vs. EvilJanuary 22, 2010
Two hillbillies are suspected of being killers by a group of paranoid college kids camping near the duo’s West Virginian cabin. As the body count climbs, so does the fear and confusion as the college kids try to seek revenge against the pair.
Since our first review of the IMDb list, some movies have fallen out of the Top 50, but they’re still worth watching. Here are some other highly rated thrills to stream today.
More IMDb Favorite Horror Movies
-
The LighthouseOctober 18, 2019
Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s.
-
GrindhouseApril 6, 2007
Two full-length feature horror movies written by Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez put together as a two-film feature. Including fake movie trailers in between both movies.
This film was split apart and is easier to find as “Death Proof” and “Planet Terror.”
-
Army of DarknessOctober 31, 1992
Ash is transported back to medieval days, where he is captured by the dreaded Lord Arthur. Aided by the deadly chainsaw that has become his only friend, Ash is sent on a perilous mission to recover the Book of the Dead, a powerful tome that gives its owner the power to summon an army of ghouls.
-
Jacob's LadderNovember 2, 1990
After returning home from the Vietnam War, veteran Jacob Singer struggles to maintain his sanity. Plagued by hallucinations and flashbacks, Singer rapidly falls apart as the world and people around him morph and twist into disturbing images. His girlfriend, Jezzie, and ex-wife, Sarah, try to help, but to little avail. Even Singer’s chiropractor friend, Louis, fails to reach him as he descends into madness.
-
A Nightmare on Elm StreetNovember 9, 1984
Teenagers in a small town are dropping like flies, apparently in the grip of mass hysteria causing their suicides. A cop’s daughter, Nancy Thompson, traces the cause to child molester Fred Krueger, who was burned alive by angry parents many years before. Krueger has now come back in the dreams of his killers’ children, claiming their lives as his revenge. Nancy and her boyfriend, Glen, must devise a plan to lure the monster out of the realm of nightmares and into the real world…
-
The Evil DeadSeptember 10, 1981
When a group of college students finds a mysterious book and recording in the old wilderness cabin they’ve rented for the weekend, they unwittingly unleash a demonic force from the surrounding forest.
This exceptionally low-budget thriller was essentially remade with a bigger budget as “Evil Dead II” - #26 on this list.
-
The OmenJune 25, 1976
Immediately after their miscarriage, the US diplomat Robert Thorn adopts the newborn Damien without the knowledge of his wife. Yet what he doesn’t know is that their new son is the son of the devil.
-
The Texas Chain Saw MassacreOctober 1, 1974
When Sally hears that her grandfather’s grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin, set out with their friends to investigate. After a detour to their family’s old farmhouse, they discover a group of crazed, murderous outcasts living next door. As the group is attacked one by one by the chainsaw-wielding Leatherface, who wears a mask of human skin, the survivors must do everything they can to escape.
-
[REC]November 23, 2007
A television reporter and cameraman follow emergency workers into a dark apartment building and are quickly locked inside with something terrifying.
-
The OrphanageMay 20, 2007
A woman brings her family back to her childhood home, which used to be an orphanage, intent on reopening it. Before long, her son starts to communicate with a new invisible friend.
-
PiJuly 10, 1998
A mathematical genius discovers a link between numbers and reality, and thus believes he can predict the future.
-
Bram Stoker's DraculaNovember 13, 1992
When Dracula leaves the captive Jonathan Harker and Transylvania for London in search of Mina Murray, the reincarnation of Dracula’s long-dead wife Elisabeta, obsessed vampire hunter Dr. Van Helsing sets out to end the madness.
-
EraserheadMarch 19, 1977
Henry Spencer tries to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend, and the unbearable screams of his newly born mutant child.
This film was David Lynch’s debut. Stanley Kubrick reportedly screened “Eraserhead” for the cast and crew of “The Shining” to “put them in the mood” before filming. Swiss artist H. R. Giger cited the movie as “one of the greatest films [he had] ever seen.”
In 2004, “Eraserhead” was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the United States Library of Congress.
-
CarrieNovember 3, 1976
Carrie White, a shy and troubled teenage girl who is tormented by her high school peers and her fanatically religious mother, begins to use her powers of telekinesis to exact revenge upon them.
-
The Rocky Horror Picture ShowAugust 14, 1975
Sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named ‘Rockv’.
-
A Quiet Place Part IIMay 21, 2021
Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
-
HereditaryJune 7, 2018
When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry.
-
Doctor SleepOctober 30, 2019
Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the ‘shine’. Instinctively recognising that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers.
-
SplitNovember 15, 2016
Though Kevin has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him — as well as everyone around him — as the walls between his compartments shatter apart.
-
The Conjuring 2June 8, 2016
Lorraine and Ed Warren travel to north London to help a single mother raising four children alone in a house plagued by malicious spirits.
-
ItSeptember 6, 2017
In a small town in Maine, seven children known as The Losers Club come face to face with life problems, bullies and a monster that takes the shape of a clown called Pennywise.
-
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet StreetDecember 20, 2007
The infamous story of Benjamin Barker, a.k.a Sweeney Todd (Johnny Depp), who sets up a barber shop down in London which is the basis for a sinister partnership with his fellow tenant, Mrs. Lovett (Helena Bonham Carter).
This Tim Burton film is based on the hit Broadway musical by Stephen Sondheim. The cast also features Alan Rickman and Sacha Baron Cohen.
-
Dawn of the DeadMarch 19, 2004
A group of survivors take refuge in a shopping mall after the world is taken over by aggressive, flesh-eating zombies. This modern horror favorite features a fantastic opening sequence. Director Zack Snyder provides the visual flash, while writer James Gunn brings humor and heart to the bloodbath.
The cast is top-notch, with Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, Michael Kelly, Mekhi Phifer, and a pre-“Modern Family” Ty Burrell.
-
Sleepy HollowNovember 19, 1999
New York detective Ichabod Crane is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate a series of mysterious deaths in which the victims are found beheaded. Locals believe the culprit to be none other than the legendary Headless Horseman.