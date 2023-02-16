How to Watch the IMDb Top 50 Horror Movies Online

Looking to fire up some scares on your favorite streaming service? The Streamable is here to show you where to watch the 50 best horror movies as decided by the voters of IMDb.

While you’ll see plenty of demons, vampires, and weird bloodsucking creatures on this list, it also includes some fun horror comedies like “Shaun of the Dead,” “What We Do In The Shadows,” and “Tucker and Dale vs Evil.”

If you’re a bit squeamish, you might prefer more mild thrillers like “Psycho,” “Get Out,” or “Sleepy Hollow.”

When you’re ready, pull up the covers, grab your remote, and get ready to scream.

Since our first review of the IMDb list, some movies have fallen out of the Top 50, but they’re still worth watching. Here are some other highly rated thrills to stream today.