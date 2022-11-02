How to Watch ‘The Independent’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Election season is upon us, and Peacock wants to make the most out of the drama that naturally accompanies this time of the year. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the political thriller “The Independent” debuts on NBCUniversal’s streaming service. The movie centers on a young journalist who discovers a conspiracy involving a U.S. Presidential candidate that could change not only the election, but the fate of the country. You can stream all the twists and turns of “The Independent” exclusively with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘The Independent’

When: Wednesday, Nov. 2

Wednesday, Nov. 2 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock

About ‘The Independent’

The movie opens during the final weeks of the most consequential presidential election in history. America is poised to elect either its first female president (Ann Dowd) or its first viable independent candidate (John Cena). Reporting history as it’s made, an idealistic young journalist (Jodie Turner-Smith) teams up with her idol, legendary journalist Nick Booker (Brian Cox), to uncover a conspiracy that places the fate of the election — and the country — in their hands.

The movie will be a fascinating dramatic turn for John Cena. Cena appears to be doing everything he can to position himself as the next wrestler-turned-successful-actor, following in the footsteps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Cena has done tons of voice acting, as well as rolls that allow him to lean into aspects of his wrestling persona, but this is one of the first purely dramatic turns he has attempted.

