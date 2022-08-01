How to Watch the ‘Industry’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

In the cutthroat world of big banking you don’t wait for permission, you just take what you can. That’s the way to get ahead in the HBO hit drama “Industry,” back for an eight-episode second season this week. A collection of recent graduates adjust to the realities of working for a multinational investment firm and all of the drugs, deceit, and dirty dealings that come with it. Catch the Season 2 premiere on Monday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Industry’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘Industry’

The world of investment banking is alluring, providing a step up for some and a way out for others. As Pierpoint & Co. sifts through potential hires, a group of graduates from all walks of life compete for top positions in the London office. The series follows American transplant Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold) — who risked everything to start a new life in England — and Yasmin Kara-Hanani (Marisa Abela) — whose ambitions and wealth make her a force to be reckoned with. Among those mentoring the new hires are Eric Tao (Ken Leung) and Celeste Pacquet (Katrine De Candole), who make it clear that the firm’s needs will always trump their own.

Industry November 9, 2020 In the cutthroat world of international finance, a group of young graduates compete for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London. The boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined as much by sex, drugs and ego as it is by deals and dividends.

Season 2 shakes things up with a merger that threatens to close the London office. The recruits aren’t shielded by their graduate status and must now make the tough decisions needed to succeed in the investment industry. Working to forge partnerships and connections both outside Pierpoint and within, they’ll find a post-COVID market is even more ruthless than before!

The release schedule for season two of “Industry” is as follows:

# Title Air Date 1 “Daddy” Aug. 1 2 “The Giant Squid” Aug. 8 3 “The Fool” Aug. 15 4 “There Are Some Women…” Aug. 22 5 “Kitchen Season” Aug. 29 6 “Short to the Point of Pain” Sept. 5 7 “Lone Wolf and Cub” Sept. 12 8 “Jerusalem” Sept. 19

Can You Stream ‘Industry’ for Free?

New subscribers to DIRECTV can watch the premiere with a Subscription to HBO Max. Current subscribers and HBO Max customers will be able to watch on Monday, Aug. 1.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Industry’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.