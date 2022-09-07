 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Ink Master’ Season 14 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Joshua Thiede

The tattoo crew is back, this time with a new host. ‘Ink Master’ finally returns for its 14th season this week, exclusively on Paramount+. With Joel Madden of the pop-punk band “Good Charlotte” taking the lead, this season pits artists against each other to prove who is the best in a reality competition like no other. Take a seat in the big chair for the Season 14 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 7 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Ink Master’

About ‘Ink Master’

The pen is truly mightier in this tattoo-based reality competition! In “Ink Master,” contestants go head to head and take on a series of grueling challenges, all in a bid to win the $250,000 grand prize and a shot at the coveted title of Ink Master. In its 14th season, “Good Charlotte” lead vocalist and Veeps/MDDN co-founder Joel Madden will host with former emcee Dave Navarro acting as “Master of Chaos,” bringing a touch of calamity to the production. Artists will be judged based on style and technique by experts Ami James, Ryan Ashley, and Nikko Hurtado.

Ink Master

January 17, 2012

A group of the country’s most creative and skilled tattoo artists compete for a hundred thousand dollars and the title of Ink Master. The stakes couldn’t be higher with “living canvasses” donating their skin to be permanently marked in this adrenalized competition elimination.

Started in 2012, “Ink Masters” celebrates the individuality and unique nature of the tattoo industry and the professionals who turn the human body into a canvas. On hiatus since 2020, Paramount has brought the show back for another outing on its flagship streaming service. This season features 10 episodes of grueling competition between old favorites and significant contestants from throughout the show’s run.

Can You Stream ‘Ink Master’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the series for free with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. Current subscribers will have access to the show on Wednesday, Sept.r 7.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Ink Master’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 30-Day Trial
    paramountplus.com

    Paramount Plus

    Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

    Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional $3/month.

    With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

    With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

    With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

    30-Day Trial
    $4.99+ / month
    paramountplus.com

Watch the 'Ink Master' Season 14 Official Trailer

