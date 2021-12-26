How to Watch the ‘Insecure’ Series Finale and ‘Insecure: The End’ Special Premiere for Free Online

After its five-season run, HBO’s hit comedy series “Insecure” is officially wrapping things up. The “Insecure” series finale premieres live on HBO on Sunday, December 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. HBO is also airing a special, “Insecure: The End,” which premieres on Monday, December 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can watch the series finale and the special with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘Insecure’ Series Finale

When: Sunday, December 26 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

TV: HBO

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

About ‘Insecure’

“Insecure” tells the story of two 30-something, modern-day Black women in Los Angeles. Best friends Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigate both their professional and personal lives while defying stereotypes. The series explores a unique culture not often shown on TV. The women discover all kinds of new experiences and situations the way, so, along the way, Issa commits to handling the highs and lows with wit and passion.

In addition to the series finale, HBO is releasing a special, “Insecure: The End.” It will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the final season, as well as details about the cultural impact of the show. The special documentary features interviews with Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Wade Allain-Marcus, Kendrick Sampson, and Christina Elmore.

You can watch the documentary on HBO on Monday, December 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. It's also available to stream on HBO Max beginning Sunday, December 26.

How to Stream the 'Insecure' Series Finale

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the "Insecure" series finale live on HBO. They include DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.