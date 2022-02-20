How to Watch the “Inside The NBA” All-Star Alternate Broadcast Live For Free on Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV
For the first time ever, the “Inside the NBA” crew will do their own “ManningCast.” Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith will call the 2022 NBA All-Star game from Cleveland. The special telecast will stream on Sunday, February 20, at 8 PM ET on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Alternative Broadcast
- When: Airs Sunday, February 20 at 8 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About the 2022 NBA All-Star Game
The 71st NBA All-Star Game is brought to you from Cleveland, Ohio, home of the Cavaliers. On the alternative telecast, you’ll also hear from Golden State Warrior and Team Durant member Draymond Green, who will provide an “unprecedented” all-access look to the mid-season event, likely because he’s playing in the game.
But that’s not all; players, coaches, and referees will be mic’d up for the contest to give fans a one-of-a-kind on-the-court experience. NBA superstars Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, and Ja Morant will be amongst the players wearing mics.
The festivities will kick off on Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET with a two-hour “NBA Tip-Off” pregame show featuring Grant Hill, Adam Lefkoe, and Chris Haynes, while the “Inside the NBA” guys will take over at 7 p.m. ET and take viewers up until the dual-broadcasts.
2022 NBA All-Star Game Rosters
Team LeBron
Starters
- Stephen Curry, Warriors
- DeMar DeRozan, Bulls
- LeBron James, Lakers
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks
- Nikola Jokić, Nuggets
Reserves
- Chris Paul, Suns
- Fred VanVleet, Raptors
- Luka Dončić, Mavericks
- Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
- Darius Garland, Cavaliers
- Jimmy Butler, Heat
- Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers
Team Durant
Starters
- Trae Young, Hawks
- Ja Morant, Grizzlies
- Jayson Tatum, Celtics
- Andrew Wiggins, Warriors
- Joel Embiid, 76ers
Reserves
- LaMelo Ball, Hornets
- Dejounte Murray, Spurs
- Zach LaVine, Bulls
- Devin Booker, Suns
- Khris Middleton, Bucks
- Rudy Gobert, Jazz
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
How to Stream the 2022 “Inside the All-Star Game” for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|TBS
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•