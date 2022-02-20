How to Watch the “Inside The NBA” All-Star Alternate Broadcast Live For Free on Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV

For the first time ever, the “Inside the NBA” crew will do their own “ManningCast.” Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith will call the 2022 NBA All-Star game from Cleveland. The special telecast will stream on Sunday, February 20, at 8 PM ET on TBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Alternative Broadcast

When: Airs Sunday, February 20 at 8 PM ET

TV: TBS

Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The 71st NBA All-Star Game is brought to you from Cleveland, Ohio, home of the Cavaliers. On the alternative telecast, you’ll also hear from Golden State Warrior and Team Durant member Draymond Green, who will provide an “unprecedented” all-access look to the mid-season event, likely because he’s playing in the game.

But that’s not all; players, coaches, and referees will be mic’d up for the contest to give fans a one-of-a-kind on-the-court experience. NBA superstars Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, and Ja Morant will be amongst the players wearing mics.

The festivities will kick off on Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET with a two-hour “NBA Tip-Off” pregame show featuring Grant Hill, Adam Lefkoe, and Chris Haynes, while the “Inside the NBA” guys will take over at 7 p.m. ET and take viewers up until the dual-broadcasts.

2022 NBA All-Star Game Rosters

Team LeBron

Starters

Stephen Curry, Warriors

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls

LeBron James, Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Reserves

Chris Paul, Suns

Fred VanVleet, Raptors

Luka Dončić, Mavericks

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Darius Garland, Cavaliers

Jimmy Butler, Heat

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers

Team Durant

Starters

Trae Young, Hawks

Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors

Joel Embiid, 76ers

Reserves

LaMelo Ball, Hornets

Dejounte Murray, Spurs

Zach LaVine, Bulls

Devin Booker, Suns

Khris Middleton, Bucks

Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

How to Stream the 2022 “Inside the All-Star Game” for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2022 NBA All-Star Game live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options