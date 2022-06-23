How to Watch ‘The Ipcress File’ Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Cold War thrills come to an explosive conclusion with the finale of Britain’s smash hit series “The Ipcress File.” AMC+ brings the tale of secrets and intrigue across the pond to American audiences as we follow a criminal-turned-counterspy as he tries to live the dangerous life of a British secret agent. You can watch the finale of “The Ipcress File” on Thursday, June 23 with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

Harry Palmer (Joe Cole) is a British Army sergeant unscrupulously wheeling and dealing in 1960s Berlin. From legitimate wholesale to underground smuggling, Palmer’s underhanded plans come to a screeching halt when the law finally catches on. Facing eight years in prison, he is given an alternative that will make amends for his crimes against the crown: Use his prior contacts and become an agent for the British government, saving lives and preventing a nuclear catastrophe.

In the season finale, Palmer continues to be tormented by the impressions that have been implanted in his mind. With a fractured memory and nowhere to go, Palmer races towards his mission’s end, not knowing how bloody his success may be.

The series is based on Len Deighton’s novel, the second adaptation after the release of a 1965 film with the same name. In addition to Joe Cole of “Peaky Blinders” fame, “The Ipcress File” stars Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander. The series is penned by award-winner screenwriter John Hodge with direction by Emmy winner James Watkins.

