How to Watch the 2-Part Janet Jackson Documentary Premiere For Free on Without Cable

40 years ago, Janet Jackson released her first album, titled “Janet Jackson.” Now, music lovers get to take an intimate look at the singer’s life. “Janet Jackson” is a two-part, four-hour documentary. Part one premieres on Friday, January 28, and part two debuts on Saturday, January 29 at 8/7c on both Lifetime and A&E. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the ‘Janet Jackson’ Documentary Premiere

When: Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29 at 8/7c

TV: Lifetime and A&E

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About the ‘Janet Jackson’ Documentary

Though Janet Jackson has maintained a private life so far, in the trailer, she acknowledged, “It’s just something that needs to be done.” For the first time ever, audiences can see a more raw and honest picture of Jackson and her life in the spotlight. The “Janet Jackson” documentary tells the artist’s untold story, including never-before-seen moments. Through a series of archival footage and personal home videos, viewers will get to see the other side of the singer-songwriter. Her entire life, from childhood through her rise to fame, is captured in the film.

After three years of production, the “Janet Jackson” documentary is finally ready to make its debut. In addition to Jackson, it also features star-studded interviews with Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Whoopi Goldberg, Regina King, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, Janelle Monáe, Ciara, Teyana Taylor, Paula Abdul, and Q-Tip. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jackson’s producing partners, and Katherine Jackosn, her mother, are a part of the documentary, too.

How to Stream the ‘Janet Jackson’ Documentary Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Janet Jackson” documentary live on Lifetime or A&E using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.