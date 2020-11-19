How to Watch the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 4 Premiere Live Online For Free

The party’s here! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is back for season four and as expected, there will be much drama and many hangovers to revel in. The season premiere airs tonight on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.

It’s one thing to have to live with the same group of people for some time, it’s another thing when you have to do so and the entire world is shut down. Season four of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation plays on that very premise. Picking up from the drama that ensued at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding last season, the cast is forced to address all their other issues while filming in a bubble.

Another major change visible this season will be Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio’s status as a taken man. We are used to seeing him bro’d up with Vinny Guadagnino, but this time around he brings his girlfriend Nikki Hall. The two met on Double Shot at Love a spinoff show he shot alongside Vinny. As with previous seasons, Mike “The Situation” Sorentino’s wife Lauren will also be featured.

