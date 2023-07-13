How to Watch ‘The Jewel Thief’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Beginning this week, viewers can dive in and learn all of the fascinating details about Gerald Blanchard, originally from Winnipeg, and his elaborate heists. The criminal mastermind shares his side of the story in a new documentary in a thrilling firsthand account of these events. “ The Jewel Thief ” is coming to Hulu , and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Start streaming “The Jewel Thief” on Thursday, July 13. You can watch The Jewel Thief with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘The Jewel Thief’

In an attempt to become famous, Blanchard has crafted complicated plans to pull off heists all over the globe. Since his first successful crime in 1998, he’s been on quite an impressive spree. He’s pulled off the theft of numerous objects of varying value, including royal crown jewels. Blanchard’s other successful and challenging heists include robberies and shoplifting. Along the way, he’s experienced many thrilling adventures and taken risks, all for the opportunity to achieve notoriety.

In “The Jewel Thief,” viewers can hear from him firsthand and discover fascinating, untold stories. As he has taken on these high-risk quests for the past few decades, he has also been tracked by two unlikely detectives. Prepare for surprising new details to rise to the surface and discover what Blanchard has to say as he reflects in the in-depth documentary. Also, find out exactly how he came to be known as one of the smartest, most impressive criminals to execute such complex missions.

‘The Jewel Thief’ Trailer