How to Watch ‘The Jewel Thief’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Beginning this week, viewers can dive in and learn all of the fascinating details about Gerald Blanchard, originally from Winnipeg, and his elaborate heists. The criminal mastermind shares his side of the story in a new documentary in a thrilling firsthand account of these events. “The Jewel Thief” is coming to Hulu, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Start streaming “The Jewel Thief” on Thursday, July 13. You can watch The Jewel Thief with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Jewel Thief’

About ‘The Jewel Thief’

In an attempt to become famous, Blanchard has crafted complicated plans to pull off heists all over the globe. Since his first successful crime in 1998, he’s been on quite an impressive spree. He’s pulled off the theft of numerous objects of varying value, including royal crown jewels. Blanchard’s other successful and challenging heists include robberies and shoplifting. Along the way, he’s experienced many thrilling adventures and taken risks, all for the opportunity to achieve notoriety.

In “The Jewel Thief,” viewers can hear from him firsthand and discover fascinating, untold stories. As he has taken on these high-risk quests for the past few decades, he has also been tracked by two unlikely detectives. Prepare for surprising new details to rise to the surface and discover what Blanchard has to say as he reflects in the in-depth documentary. Also, find out exactly how he came to be known as one of the smartest, most impressive criminals to execute such complex missions.

Can you watch ‘The Jewel Thief’ for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Jewel Thief on Hulu.

Can you watch ‘The Jewel Thief’ offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download The Jewel Thief and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Jewel Thief’?

You can watch The Jewel Thief on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Jewel Thief’ Trailer

  • The Jewel Thief

    July 13, 2023

    Gerald Blanchard’s surprising, first-hand account as a calculating and accomplished criminal mastermind. Two unlikely detectives track him worldwide as he commits increasingly elaborate heists in a quest for fame.

  • 30-Day Trial
    hulu.com

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

    30-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    hulu.com
