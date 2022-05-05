How to Watch the ‘Julia’ Finale for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
The first season of HBO Max’s “Julia” comes to an end this week as the finale airs on Thursday, May 5. The delightful series starring Sarah Lancashire as beloved cook Julia Child has been renewed for a second season, but the first wraps up with the episode titled “Chocolate Souffle” which you can watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch the ‘Julia’ Finale
- When: Thursday, May 5
- Where: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, it does not, but you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy “Julia” and the streaming service’s many other offerings.
How to Get HBO Max
- Click here to sign-up
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Select “Prepay & Save”
- Create Your Account
- Add Your Payment Information
- Click “Start Subscription”
Julia
Through Julia Child’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution.
About ‘Julia’
The series showcases the life of the famous chef, who is known for bringing French cuisine to America. It documents the unlikely beginning of her 1960s’ public television cooking show “The French Chef,” as well as the many obstacles in her way as a pioneer in her field.
If you missed any of the previous episodes, you can stream the first seven on HBO Max ahead of the finale on Thursday, May 5.
