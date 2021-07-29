How to Watch the ‘Jungle Cruise’ Premiere Without Going to Theaters on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you need a little bit of adventure in your life, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is the perfect movie to stream this weekend. The film is available on Disney+ Premier Access Friday, July 30, which is the same day it arrives in theaters. You will need a subscription to Disney+, and then you can reserve access via Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99.

How to Watch ‘Jungle Cruise’

When: Friday, July 30, beginning at 3 a.m. ET.

Stream: Watch with Disney+ Premier Access

Jungle Cruise is a fun, fantasy-adventure movie for the whole family to enjoy. It’s based on the theme park ride by the same name. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as Captain Frank “Skipper” Wolff and Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton.

In the film, Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle. She hires Frank as her guide on La Quila, his run-down boat. Lily is looking for an ancient tree that possesses healing abilities. She hopes to use the tree’s powers to benefit the future of medicine. On their high-stakes rainforest expedition, they run into many different obstacles. Will they find the lost tree and change the future of medicine?

Co-starring alongside Johnson and Blunt are Jack Whitehall as McGregor Houghton, Édgar Ramírez as Aguirre, Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim, Paul Giamatti as Nilo Nemolato, and Veronica Falcón as Trader Sam.

Jungle Cruise July 28, 2021 Dr. Lily Houghton enlists the aid of wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff to take her down the Amazon in his dilapidated boat. Together, they search for an ancient tree that holds the power to heal – a discovery that will change the future of medicine.

How Much Does Disney+ Cost?

A subscription to Disney+ is available for $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You will need to subscribe to Disney+ and purchase Premier Access for an additional $29.99 to watch Jungle Cruise the same day it hits theaters.

Does Jungle Cruise Cost Extra to Stream on Disney+?

Subscribers must purchase Disney+ Premier Access for $29.99 to watch Jungle Cruise once it is released.

Disney+ Premier Access releases are available to stream for an additional $29.99 the same day they hit theaters. If you would like to watch Jungle Cruise for free, you will have to wait three months. It will be available to stream for free on November 12.

How Many Times Can You Stream Jungle Cruise?

You can watch Jungle Cruise as many times as you would like to after you pay for Premier Access.

On What Devices Can I Stream Jungle Cruise?

You can stream the film on all devices Disney+ is available including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox, PS4, iPhone, iPad, Android, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

