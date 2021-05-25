How to Watch the ‘Justice Now’ BET Specials for George Floyd for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

BET will air a three-part special in honor of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. The first part of the “Justice Now” series focusing on Floyd airs Tuesday, May 25. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Justice Now’ BET Specials for George Floyd

When: Tuesday, May 25, Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27 at 8 PM ET

TV: BET

The first part of the event airs on the anniversary of Floyd’s death, Tuesday, May 25. It’s titled “Bars and Ballads for George Floyd” and features a stunning lineup. Jon Batiste, Nas, former U.N. ambassador Andrew Young, singer and activist Anthony Hamilton, Civil Rights leader and Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, actor Michael K. Williams, rapper/lecturer Bun B, rapper/activist Trae tha Truth and others are all a part of the first segment.

On Wednesday, May 26, “Justice Now: Race & Reckoning” will air. This segment includes news programming hosted by Soledad O’Brien. On Thursday, May 27, the final part of the series, “Justice Now: The Way Forward,” will air. Parts two and three will feature Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison; Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd; director and recent Oscar winner Travon Free; and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah Jones.

The news series is a part of ViacomCBS and BET’s Content for Change initiative. Started in June 2020, the $25 million initiative “seeks to support the elimination of systemic racism and racial inequities in America through the creation, distribution, marketing and promotion of content that is specifically designed to positively impact perception, understanding and engagement.”

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Each of these providers allows you the opportunity to watch “Justice Now” BET Specials for George Floyd live on BET using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

