 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
BET

How to Watch the ‘Justice Now’ BET Specials for George Floyd for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister
@BenCrumpLaw
@BenCrumpLaw

BET will air a three-part special in honor of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. The first part of the “Justice Now” series focusing on Floyd airs Tuesday, May 25. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Justice Now’ BET Specials for George Floyd

  • When: Tuesday, May 25, Wednesday, May 26, and Thursday, May 27 at 8 PM ET
  • TV: BET
  • Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

The first part of the event airs on the anniversary of Floyd’s death, Tuesday, May 25. It’s titled “Bars and Ballads for George Floyd” and features a stunning lineup. Jon Batiste, Nas, former U.N. ambassador Andrew Young, singer and activist Anthony Hamilton, Civil Rights leader and Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, actor Michael K. Williams, rapper/lecturer Bun B, rapper/activist Trae tha Truth and others are all a part of the first segment.

On Wednesday, May 26, “Justice Now: Race & Reckoning” will air. This segment includes news programming hosted by Soledad O’Brien. On Thursday, May 27, the final part of the series, “Justice Now: The Way Forward,” will air. Parts two and three will feature Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison; Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd; director and recent Oscar winner Travon Free; and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah Jones.

The news series is a part of ViacomCBS and BET’s Content for Change initiative. Started in June 2020, the $25 million initiative “seeks to support the elimination of systemic racism and racial inequities in America through the creation, distribution, marketing and promotion of content that is specifically designed to positively impact perception, understanding and engagement.”

How to Stream ‘Justice Now’ BET Specials for George Floyd for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Each of these providers allows you the opportunity to watch “Justice Now” BET Specials for George Floyd live on BET using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
BET^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $20
Includes: BET + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: BET + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: BET

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: BET + 30 Top Cable Channels

BET's 'Justice Now' Promo

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.