 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu The Kardashians

How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Earlier this year, the Kardashian-Jenner family made their debut in a new Hulu series, “The Kardashians.” Now, the Kardashians are back for another season on the streaming service. Their original reality TV show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” aired on E! for 20 seasons but eventually came to an end. The first episode of “The Kardashians” Season 2 drops on Thursday, Sept. 22. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’

International audiences can stream “The Kardashians” Season 2 on Disney+. The new season is also available to stream on Star+ in Latin America.

About ‘The Kardashians’

“The Kardashians” Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off. Viewers will have the chance to catch up with Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, who got married in Italy over the summer. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have good news as well after the birth of their second child.

Without a doubt, there are many tears and plenty of drama ahead for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Khloé Kardashian is navigating her rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson. As Season 1 wrapped up, his infidelity was brought to light once again after he had a baby with another woman.

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson will feature in Season 2 as well. According to a preview, matriarch Kris Jenner has been hit with unknown health issues.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu?

Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Check Out a Preview of 'The Kardashians' Season 2:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.