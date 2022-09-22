How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Earlier this year, the Kardashian-Jenner family made their debut in a new Hulu series, “The Kardashians.” Now, the Kardashians are back for another season on the streaming service. Their original reality TV show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” aired on E! for 20 seasons but eventually came to an end. The first episode of “The Kardashians” Season 2 drops on Thursday, Sept. 22. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’

International audiences can stream “The Kardashians” Season 2 on Disney+. The new season is also available to stream on Star+ in Latin America.

About ‘The Kardashians’

“The Kardashians” Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off. Viewers will have the chance to catch up with Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, who got married in Italy over the summer. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have good news as well after the birth of their second child.

Without a doubt, there are many tears and plenty of drama ahead for the Kardashian-Jenner family. Khloé Kardashian is navigating her rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson. As Season 1 wrapped up, his infidelity was brought to light once again after he had a baby with another woman.

Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson will feature in Season 2 as well. According to a preview, matriarch Kris Jenner has been hit with unknown health issues.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu?

