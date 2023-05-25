How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The wait is finally over because the Kardashian-Jenner crew is back on Hulu beginning this week! “ The Kardashians ” Season 3 premiere is just around the corner, and there’s plenty of drama and excitement ahead. After 20 seasons of “ Keeping Up With the Kardashians ” on E! , the famous family moved over to Hulu for a fresh take on their reality series. Don’t miss the first episode, which drops on Hulu on Thursday, May 25. After that, look forward to new episodes weekly on Thursdays. You can watch The Kardashians: Season 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere

“The Kardashians” Season 2 wrapped up with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and North West attending Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Now, the series is picking back up, giving viewers an update on their lives. In addition to Kim and Kris, the series follows Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as their significant others, children, and friends. When Season 2 ended, Kim was still dating Pete Davidson, but they have since split up. A lot has happened for the family within the past several months, which means this is sure to be another jam-packed season.

In the new season, the family members’ relationships with one another are threatened. As they navigate many different obligations, from raising their kids to running their businesses, the family must band together. In the trailer, Khloé promises lots of drama ahead. She said, “I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season. It’s not.”

Can you watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Kardashians: Season 3 on Hulu.

‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule

A new episode of “The Kardashians” releases weekly on Hulu, and Season 3 includes 10 episodes.

Episode 1 : Thursday, May 25

: Thursday, May 25 Episode 2 : Thursday, June 1

: Thursday, June 1 Episode 3 : Thursday, June 8

: Thursday, June 8 Episode 4 : Thursday, June 15

: Thursday, June 15 Episode 5 : Thursday, June 22

: Thursday, June 22 Episode 6 : Thursday, June 29

: Thursday, June 29 Episode 7 : Thursday, July 6

: Thursday, July 6 Episode 8 : Thursday, July 13

: Thursday, July 13 Episode 9 : Thursday, July 20

: Thursday, July 20 Episode 10: Thursday, July 27

Can you watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download The Kardashians: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere?

You can watch The Kardashians: Season 3 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

In addition to the new season of “The Kardashians,” you can stream Kourtney and Travis’s wedding special on Hulu. “’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis” premiered last month.

Variety reported that 40 episodes of “The Kardashians” were originally ordered. With 10 episodes per season, it seems likely that there will be a fourth season.

‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer