How to Watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The wait is finally over because the Kardashian-Jenner crew is back on Hulu beginning this week! “The Kardashians” Season 3 premiere is just around the corner, and there’s plenty of drama and excitement ahead. After 20 seasons of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” on E!, the famous family moved over to Hulu for a fresh take on their reality series. Don’t miss the first episode, which drops on Hulu on Thursday, May 25. After that, look forward to new episodes weekly on Thursdays. You can watch The Kardashians: Season 3 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere
“The Kardashians” Season 2 wrapped up with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and North West attending Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Now, the series is picking back up, giving viewers an update on their lives. In addition to Kim and Kris, the series follows Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, as well as their significant others, children, and friends. When Season 2 ended, Kim was still dating Pete Davidson, but they have since split up. A lot has happened for the family within the past several months, which means this is sure to be another jam-packed season.
In the new season, the family members’ relationships with one another are threatened. As they navigate many different obligations, from raising their kids to running their businesses, the family must band together. In the trailer, Khloé promises lots of drama ahead. She said, “I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season. It’s not.”
Can you watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere for free?
Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Kardashians: Season 3 on Hulu.
‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere Schedule
A new episode of “The Kardashians” releases weekly on Hulu, and Season 3 includes 10 episodes.
- Episode 1: Thursday, May 25
- Episode 2: Thursday, June 1
- Episode 3: Thursday, June 8
- Episode 4: Thursday, June 15
- Episode 5: Thursday, June 22
- Episode 6: Thursday, June 29
- Episode 7: Thursday, July 6
- Episode 8: Thursday, July 13
- Episode 9: Thursday, July 20
- Episode 10: Thursday, July 27
Can you watch ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download The Kardashians: Season 3 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere?
You can watch The Kardashians: Season 3 on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
In addition to the new season of “The Kardashians,” you can stream Kourtney and Travis’s wedding special on Hulu. “’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis” premiered last month.
Variety reported that 40 episodes of “The Kardashians” were originally ordered. With 10 episodes per season, it seems likely that there will be a fourth season.
‘The Kardashians’ Season 3 Premiere Trailer
The Kardashians: Season 3May 25, 2023
The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.