How to Watch the ‘KayRod’ Broadcast: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Live for Free Without Cable

Two of the National League’s perennial powerhouses meet for a thrilling series this weekend, and ESPN’s “KayRod” broadcast starring Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez will cover the finale in their own unique way. Hear the New York duo call all the action this Sunday, June 26 starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

When: Sunday, June 26 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 26 at 7 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

About the “KayRod” Broadcast

ESPN’s KayRod Cast – a special alternate presentation for select Sunday Night Baseball games on ESPN2 – made its debut on April 10 in a game between two clubs both of these men know very well — the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Michael Kay has served as the voice of the Yankees since 1992 and hosts a daily radio show on ESPN Radio’s New York affiliate, 98.7 FM. Rodriguez played for the Yankees from 2004-2016, serving a year’s suspension for steroid use in 2014.

The KayRod Cast will include lively discussion and analysis, demos from Rodriguez, special guests connected to the game, customized graphics, social media and audience integration, and stories from Rodriguez’s historic playing career. Expect Dodgers and Braves legends to join the duo for this one.

Remaining 2022 “KayRod” Broadcast Schedule

Date Game June 26 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves July 3 St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies July 10 New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Aug.14 TBD Sept. 25 TBD

