 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Keeping Up with the Kardashians E!

How to Watch the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Series Finale Live For Free Without Cable

Aubrey Meister

It’s time to say goodbye to the Kardashian family on E! Keeping Up With The Kardashians officially comes to an end on Thursday, June 10. You can watch the series finale with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Series Finale

KUWTK fans have tuned into the show throughout its 20-season run. The first half of “The End” aired on June 3 and focused on Kim Kardashian as she navigated her divorce from Kanye West. No matter what happens as the series wraps up, it’s sure to be emotional.

The official synopsis for part two of “The End” reads: “The family buries a time capsule to commemorate their years on Keeping Up. Kim updates the family on her future, Khloe must decide whether to move to Boston to be with Tristan, and Kourtney finally gives Scott some clarity about their romantic future.”

Before the show is completely over, the cast will sit down and chat with Andy Cohen for a reunion episode. In April, Cohen confirmed that the reunion was being filmed, but few other details have been released so far. The Kardashians and Jenners will be returning to TV soon with a new series. They struck a deal with Disney and will be able to make more money. The series should debut later this year.

How to Stream “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Series Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” live on E! using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
E!--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: E! + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: E! + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: E! + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: E! + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: E! + 30 Top Cable Channels

The Kardashians Break the News to the Crew

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.