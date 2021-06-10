How to Watch the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Series Finale Live For Free Without Cable

It’s time to say goodbye to the Kardashian family on E! Keeping Up With The Kardashians officially comes to an end on Thursday, June 10. You can watch the series finale with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

KUWTK fans have tuned into the show throughout its 20-season run. The first half of “The End” aired on June 3 and focused on Kim Kardashian as she navigated her divorce from Kanye West. No matter what happens as the series wraps up, it’s sure to be emotional.

The official synopsis for part two of “The End” reads: “The family buries a time capsule to commemorate their years on Keeping Up. Kim updates the family on her future, Khloe must decide whether to move to Boston to be with Tristan, and Kourtney finally gives Scott some clarity about their romantic future.”

Before the show is completely over, the cast will sit down and chat with Andy Cohen for a reunion episode. In April, Cohen confirmed that the reunion was being filmed, but few other details have been released so far. The Kardashians and Jenners will be returning to TV soon with a new series. They struck a deal with Disney and will be able to make more money. The series should debut later this year.

