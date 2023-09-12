How to Watch ‘The Killer Interview with Piers Morgan’ Live For Free Without Cable

Piers Morgan is no stranger to controversial interviews, but his new series “The Killer Interview with Piers Morgan” could top them all. The show debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 12 on Fox Nation, and features Morgan sitting down on-camera with some of the most infamous murderers of the day. Viewers will be shocked at some of the confessions they hear, but Morgan’s pursuit of the truth will be relentless. You can watch “The Killer Interview” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation.

How to Watch ‘The Killer Interview with Piers Morgan’

About ‘The Killer Interview with Piers Morgan’

This eight episode series will feature Morgan interviewing a different murderer on every show. Some of these criminals will get the chance to tell their story in their own words for the first time, giving audiences revelations that may never have been heard outside a courtroom. The series will allow viewers to hear every particular of these cases, and decide for themselves whether the convict is really responsible for the crime they got locked up for.

“I’ve interviewed thousands of people from all walks of life including presidents, prime ministers, pop superstars, business tycoons and movie legends,” Morgan said of the show. “But for me as a journalist, there is nothing more compelling than sitting face-to-face with some of the most dangerous killers in the world to hold them directly to account for their crimes. This series is a fascinating collection of very varied and explosive interviews that I’m sure will leave viewers debating with family and friends as to the subject’s guilt or otherwise and give a gripping insight into the murderers’ mindset and motivation for doing what they did.”

Can You Stream ‘The Killer Interview with Piers Morgan’ Series Premiere for Free?

You can indeed. The show is a Fox Nation exclusive, and Fox Nation offers new subscribers a seven-day free trial when they sign up.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Killer Interview with Piers Morgan’ on Fox Nation?

Fox Nation is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.