How to Watch ‘The Kings of Napa’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re looking for a new and exciting drama to enjoy, you’re in luck. A brand-new series from acclaimed showrunner, writer, and producer Janine Sherman Barrois, “The Kings of Napa,” makes its debut on OWN this week. The series premiere of “The Kings of Napa” premieres live on Tuesday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘The Kings of Napa’ Series Premiere

When: Tuesday, January 11 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: OWN

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘The Kings of Napa’

Set in the beautiful Napa Valley, California, “The Kings of Napa” follows an African-American family, the Kings, who own a vineyard. Their successful wine business has brought them great wealth and fame. When their father unexpectedly leaves the family business, his kids are left with a huge responsibility and need to decide who will take over. This leads to plenty of plotting and backstabbing. The siblings must determine who can successfully keep the business afloat while taking on their new power, wealth, and legacy.

The cast includes Ebonee Noel, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Yaani King Mondschein, Ashlee Brian, and Devika Parikh. Isiah Whitlock Jr., Heather Simms, Curtis Hamilton, and Samantha Walkes will guest star on the show.

The Kings of Napa January 11, 2022 The wine business has brought the King’s family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom, to their own power, wealth and legacy.

How to Stream ‘The Kings of Napa’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “The Kings of Napa” series premiere live on OWN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.