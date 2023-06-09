 Skip to Content
The Lake Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Matt Tamanini

Get ready for the second season of one of the best-kept comedy secrets in streaming. Prime Video’s “The Lake” returns on Friday, June 9 with all seven episodes of the season available on the day. After archrival step-siblings Justin (played by Jordan Gavaris) and Maisy-May (Julia Stiles) came to an understanding in Season 1, the heat gets turned up — literally — when Maisy-May’s mother Mimsy (Lauren Holly) comes to the lake for the summer. You can watch The Lake: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere

About ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere

After years of feuding, Justin and Maisy-May reached a detente in the Season 1 finale. As they return to the lake the following summer, Justin is excited to make his relationship with Riley (Travis Nelson) official and to spend more time with his daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun). However, when Mimsy comes to the lake, she upsets the already fragile family dynamic.

When Billie’s one-week vacation is upended by two different two potential crushes, she gives up her internship to be a tree planter for the summer. Things get further complicated when someone sets fire to the boathouse and Justin is forced to prove his innocence.

Joining returning series regulars Terry Chen, Jon Dore, Carolyn Scott, Natalie Lisinka, and Declan Whaley for Season 2 are newcomers Jhaleil Swaby and Max Amani.

Can you watch ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Lake: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Lake: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch The Lake: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere Trailer

  • The Lake: Season 2

    June 8, 2023

    Justin is determined to make this summer his best yet. Unfortunately, his plan goes up in flames when his fireworks blow up the boathouse. Everyone blames Justin, but he knows he’s innocent. He just has to prove it. Maisy’s mother Mimsy shows up to spend her “last” summer with her family. And Billie meets both a gorgeous tree planter and a climate activist who threaten to blow up her summer too.

  30-Day Trial
    amazon.com

    Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.

    The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.

    Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

    30-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amazon.com
