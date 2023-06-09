How to Watch ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get ready for the second season of one of the best-kept comedy secrets in streaming. Prime Video ’s “The Lake” returns on Friday, June 9 with all seven episodes of the season available on the day. After archrival step-siblings Justin (played by Jordan Gavaris) and Maisy-May (Julia Stiles) came to an understanding in Season 1, the heat gets turned up — literally — when Maisy-May’s mother Mimsy (Lauren Holly) comes to the lake for the summer. You can watch The Lake: Season 2 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere

After years of feuding, Justin and Maisy-May reached a detente in the Season 1 finale. As they return to the lake the following summer, Justin is excited to make his relationship with Riley (Travis Nelson) official and to spend more time with his daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun). However, when Mimsy comes to the lake, she upsets the already fragile family dynamic.

When Billie’s one-week vacation is upended by two different two potential crushes, she gives up her internship to be a tree planter for the summer. Things get further complicated when someone sets fire to the boathouse and Justin is forced to prove his innocence.

Joining returning series regulars Terry Chen, Jon Dore, Carolyn Scott, Natalie Lisinka, and Declan Whaley for Season 2 are newcomers Jhaleil Swaby and Max Amani.

Can you watch ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere for free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Lake: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

Can you watch ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere offline?

Like most of the Amazon Prime Video catalog, you can download The Lake: Season 2 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Lake’ Season 2 Premiere?

You can watch The Lake: Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

