How to Watch ‘The Last Movie Stars’ with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Actor Ethan Hawke directs “The Last Movie Stars,” a six-part documentary about 20th-century movie stars and real-life married couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. The film debuted at the South by Southwest Film Festival and features well-known actors performing interviews conducted with friends of the Hollywood pair. The CNN Films production will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, July 21, and you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “The Last Movie Stars”

When: Thursday, July 21

Thursday, July 21 TV: HBO Max

HBO Max Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About “The Last Movie Stars”

“The Last Movie Stars” is built upon a “long-abandoned project” in which Newman asked his friend Stewart Stern to interview many of his friends with an eye toward an eventual memoir. Hawke picked up the project and conducted additional interviews, while hiring actors to read from Stern’s interviews with Elia Kazan, Sidney Lumet, Karl Malden, Sidney Pollack, Gore Vidal, Jacqueline Witte, as well as Newman and Woodward themselves.

The Last Movie Stars July 21, 2022 A celebration of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s iconic careers and decades-long partnership. Director Ethan Hawke brings life and color to this definitive history of their love, lives, and philanthropy.

To perform these interviews, Hawke assembled such contemporary talent as Karen Allen, George Clooney, Oscar Isaac, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Zoe Kazan, Laura Linney, and Sam Rockwell.

“It’s an honor to get to share Joanne and Paul’s inspiring life and love story with audiences this summer. I’m especially thrilled that a project we’ve poured so much heart and soul into now has its home at HBO Max, a platform known for celebrating and championing the documentary artform,” Hawke said in the announcement.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Last Movie Stars” on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.