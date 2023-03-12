How to Watch ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you haven’t been watching “The Last of Us” this season, you’re one of the few. More fans every week have tuned in to watch the journey of Joel and Ellie as they make their way across the former United States, hoping to cure a viral outbreak that has decimated the Earth’s population. Will they make it to their destination, or will the hordes of raiders and infected people that stand in their way overcome them? Watch the Season 1 finale on Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max to find out! You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Finale

“The Last of Us” takes place in the near future, when a viral infection has caused much of the world’s population to become little better than mindless zombies. Joel, one of the survivors, takes charge of a girl named Ellie, who may be the key to unlocking a cure and saving what’s left of humanity.

This season, Joel and Ellie have traveled from Massachusetts all the way to the former western United States. Joel has been reunited with his brother Tommy, but leaves him behind in order to continue keeping Ellie safe. The pair are forced to look out for each other, and when Joel is injured Ellie must kill to keep him alive.

The season finale will explore the consequences of that decision, and the final stages of their journey? Will they reach their destination in one piece? Does Ellie really hold the key to saving humanity?

What devices can you use to stream 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Finale?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

