How to Watch ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
If you haven’t been watching “The Last of Us” this season, you’re one of the few. More fans every week have tuned in to watch the journey of Joel and Ellie as they make their way across the former United States, hoping to cure a viral outbreak that has decimated the Earth’s population. Will they make it to their destination, or will the hordes of raiders and infected people that stand in their way overcome them? Watch the Season 1 finale on Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max to find out! You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
About 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Finale
“The Last of Us” takes place in the near future, when a viral infection has caused much of the world’s population to become little better than mindless zombies. Joel, one of the survivors, takes charge of a girl named Ellie, who may be the key to unlocking a cure and saving what’s left of humanity.
This season, Joel and Ellie have traveled from Massachusetts all the way to the former western United States. Joel has been reunited with his brother Tommy, but leaves him behind in order to continue keeping Ellie safe. The pair are forced to look out for each other, and when Joel is injured Ellie must kill to keep him alive.
The season finale will explore the consequences of that decision, and the final stages of their journey? Will they reach their destination in one piece? Does Ellie really hold the key to saving humanity?
What devices can you use to stream 'The Last of Us' Season 1 Finale?
You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
(buy-block: hulu-regular href: /video-streaming/hulu/buy/subscription cta: 7-Day Free Trial savings: Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO
'The Last of Us' Season 1 Finale Trailer
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.7-Day Trial