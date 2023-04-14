How to Watch ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The next gripping mystery series that will keep you up nights is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14. The show is titled “The Last Thing He Told Me” and stars Jennifer Garner in her return to television. The series, based on the best-selling novel of the same name, follows a woman who is trying to get through to her teenage stepdaughter by any means necessary. That goal becomes all the more urgent when her husband mysteriously vanishes. You can watch The Last Thing He Told Me with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Series Premiere

The series follows Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner), a woman who fell in love and decided she was ready to be thrust into a parental role. But circumstances have led Hannah to a more nightmarish scenario than she ever thought possible when she said “I do.” Now, she must forge a relationship with her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Garner executive produced the series, alongside Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon. “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and “Criminal Minds” actress Aisha Tyler also appear in the series, which will release new episodes every Friday until May 19.

The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by author Laura Dave, who helped to adapt the series for Apple TV+.

Can you watch ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+.

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Series Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Series Premiere on Thursday, April 13, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, April 13, 2023

: Thursday, April 13, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, April 13, 2023

: Thursday, April 13, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, April 20, 2023

: Thursday, April 20, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, April 27, 2023

: Thursday, April 27, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, May 4, 2023

: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, May 11, 2023

: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Episode 7: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Can you watch ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download The Last Thing He Told Me and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Series Premiere?

You can watch The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Series Premiere Trailer