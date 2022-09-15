How to Watch ‘The Light in the Hall’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

When is it too late to solve an 18-year-old murder? Find out in the Sundance NOW original series “The Light in the Hall.” The thriller takes a journalist back to the Welsh hometown to find the body of a missing young girl. Hoping to gain clues from a recently-released convicted murderer, she searches for the truth about the lost girl’s final days. Spot the difference between fact and fiction on Thursday, Sept. 15 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Sundance Now.

How to Watch ‘The Light in the Hall’

About ‘The Light in the Hall’

The last days of Welsh teen Ela Roberts have been shrouded in mystery for 18 years. Convicted of her murder thanks to DNA in his caravan and a questionable confession, Joe Prichard finally tastes freedom even though he has yet to say where Ela’s body lies. Cat Donato, a journalist with a deep passion for Ela’s story, returns to her hometown to find answers and probe Prichard for the truth. As the mystery unravels around her, Cat soon discovers that the facts she finds don’t lead to the truth she was looking for.

“The Light in the Hall” stars Alexandra Roach (“Killing Eve”) as Cat, Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones”) as Prichard, and Joanna Scanlan (“After Love”) as the missing teen’s mother, Sharon. The six-episode series is written by Regina Moriarty (“Murdered By My Boyfriend”) and directed by Andy Newbery (“Keeping Faith”) and Chris Foster (“Hidden”). “The Light in the Hall” was filmed on location in rural Carmarthenshire and was filmed in both Welsh and English.

Can You Stream ‘The Light in the Window’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch the series with a 7-Day Free Trial of Sundance Now. Current subscribers will have access to the show on Thursday, September 15. A 7-day free trial is also available on AMC+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘The Light in the Hall’ on Sundance NOW?

Sundance Now is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.