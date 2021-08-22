How to Watch the Little League Classic Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

The MLB is keeping its run of nostalgic baseball events going with the Little League Classic, a Little League World Series-themed bout between the Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels. ESPN will have a traditional broadcast called by Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez, and Buster Olney, while ESPN2 will feature a kid’s themed “KidCast,” led by Ian Nicholas, former LLWS star Mo’ne Davis, and Zoe Alter and Hayley Galindo, two rising stars in the sports media industry. You can watch all the action with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

When: Sunday, August 22 at 7 PM ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN2

Background

The 2021 MLB Little League Classic will emanate from Williamsport, Pa., the home of the Little League World Series, and will feature the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani facing the Cleveland Indians and Jose Ramirez. The teams will wear LLWS-inspired uniforms, eschewing their city names in favor of region names — West for the Angels, Great Lakes for the Indians.

This will be the fourth Little League classic played (last year’s game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and the first appearance for each of these teams. The inaugural matchup saw the Pittsburgh Pirates defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3. The 2018 matchup saw the New York Mets blow out the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2, while the most recent matchup saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Pirates 7-1.

ESPN’s KidsCast will air on ESPN2 alongside the traditional ESPN game telecast, providing commentary and content from a youth perspective. Little League legend Mo’ne Davis returns to the booth as an analyst, joining aspiring play-by-play commentator Ian Nicholas (New Canaan, Conn.), analyst Zoe Alter (Chappaqua, N.Y.), and reporter Hayley Galindo (San Antonio, Texas), who were selected from the prestigious Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp to provide commentary for the game.

