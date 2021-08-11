How to Watch the Little League World Series Region Semifinals and Finals Without Cable
The next generation of sports superstars is ready to take the field during the 2021 Little League World Series. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s event promises to be safe and exciting for athletes and families alike. The ESPN family of networks is where you’ll see all the action. Here’s when and where to watch.
- When: Starts Thursday, August 12 at 11 AM ET
- TV: ESPN, ABC
- Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
2021 Little League World Series Regional Semifinals and Finals Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, Aug 12
|11 a.m.
|Midwest Game 10 Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|New England Game 8 Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|West Game 8 Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Great Lakes Game 8 Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game 8 Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Northwest Game 8 Semifinal 1
|ESPN
|Fri, Aug 13
|11 a.m.
|Midwest Game 11 Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|1 p.m.
|New England Game 9 Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|3 p.m.
|West Game 9 Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Great Lakes Game 9 Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Game 9 Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|9 p.m.
|Northwest Game 9 Semifinal 2
|ESPN
|Sat, Aug 14
|10 a.m.
|Midwest Championship Game 12
|ESPN
|12 p.m.
|New England Championship Game 10
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|West Championship Game 10
|ABC
|4 p.m.
|Great Lakes Championship Game 10
|ESPN
|6 p.m.
|Mid-Atlantic Championship Game 10
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Northwest Championship Game 10
|ESPN
How to Stream The 2021 Little League World Series Regional Semifinals and Finals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 Little League World Series Regional Semifinals and Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•