 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ABC

How to Watch the Little League World Series Region Semifinals and Finals Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

The next generation of sports superstars is ready to take the field during the 2021 Little League World Series. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s event promises to be safe and exciting for athletes and families alike. The ESPN family of networks is where you’ll see all the action. Here’s when and where to watch.

How to Watch the Little League World Series Regional Semifinals and Finals For Free Without Cable

2021 Little League World Series Regional Semifinals and Finals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Thu, Aug 12 11 a.m. Midwest Game 10 Semifinal 1 ESPN
1 p.m. New England Game 8 Semifinal 1 ESPN
3 p.m. West Game 8 Semifinal 1 ESPN
5 p.m. Great Lakes Game 8 Semifinal 1 ESPN
7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 8 Semifinal 1 ESPN
9 p.m. Northwest Game 8 Semifinal 1 ESPN
Fri, Aug 13 11 a.m. Midwest Game 11 Semifinal 2 ESPN
1 p.m. New England Game 9 Semifinal 2 ESPN
3 p.m. West Game 9 Semifinal 2 ESPN
5 p.m. Great Lakes Game 9 Semifinal 2 ESPN
7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 9 Semifinal 2 ESPN
9 p.m. Northwest Game 9 Semifinal 2 ESPN
Sat, Aug 14 10 a.m. Midwest Championship Game 12 ESPN
12 p.m. New England Championship Game 10 ESPN
2 p.m. West Championship Game 10 ABC
4 p.m. Great Lakes Championship Game 10 ESPN
6 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Championship Game 10 ESPN
8 p.m. Northwest Championship Game 10 ESPN

How to Stream The 2021 Little League World Series Regional Semifinals and Finals for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 Little League World Series Regional Semifinals and Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 26 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN and ABC + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

LLWS 2021 Mid-Atlantic Regional | New Jersey vs Delaware Highlights

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.