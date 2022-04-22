 Skip to Content
How to Watch “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” On Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

“The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” tells the story of Makur Maker, a young South Sudanese basketball player with dreams of playing in the NBA. After his family escaped war-torn South Sudan and emigrated to Australia, Makur he fell in love with basketball and committed to play at HBCU Howard University rather than a traditional powerhouse. You can learn more about Makur’s story starting this Friday, April 22, with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

About “The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball”

“The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball” is a powerful docuseries about an NBA hopeful determined to take control of his journey. Makur Maker was a five-star NBA prospect headed to the draft — until an unexpected detour led him to Howard University. This inspiring docuseries follows Makur’s journey and his determination to rewrite his story with the help of his family.

  7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $4.99 / month
    apple.com

"The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball" Trailer

